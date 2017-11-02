Cook: Follow your hearts when you vote

To the Editor:

I would like to thank you for reading my many letters to the editor explaining my plans in making our town better to live, visit and and work. I am independent thinker and doer. We need a new tone and a more positive environment.

Working with people, I am disciplined, friendly, civil and welcoming new ideas. I have no problems working with other petitioning candidates, like myself, Democrats and Republicans, mayor and other council members. We need an outside accounting firm to do a full audit of all agencies that receive town funds to detect fraud and corruption.

My family is proud that I graduated from Housatonic Community College, in 1981 majoring in accounting and that I served in the Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis. We need to reduce taxes and wasteful spending. Sell unused properties including the Army Engine Plant for income and an increase tax base. Use private funds to run the Shakespeare Theatre. More focus on maintenance of our town beaches, parks, streets and buildings are badly needed.

All of you should follow your hearts and your own minds when voting on this very important election. I am not a politician, and I be grateful for your vote.

Danny Cook