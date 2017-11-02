Stratford Star

Cook: Follow your hearts when you vote

By Stratford Star on November 2, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

I would like to thank you for reading my many letters to the editor explaining my plans in making our town better to live, visit and and  work. I am independent thinker and doer. We need a new tone and a more positive environment.

Working with people, I am disciplined, friendly, civil and welcoming new ideas. I have no problems working with other petitioning candidates, like myself, Democrats and Republicans, mayor and other council members. We need an outside accounting firm to do a full audit of all agencies that receive town funds to detect fraud and corruption.

My family is proud that I graduated from Housatonic Community College, in 1981 majoring in accounting and that I served in the Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis. We  need to reduce taxes and wasteful spending. Sell unused properties including the Army Engine Plant for income and an increase tax base. Use private funds to run the Shakespeare Theatre. More focus on maintenance of our town beaches, parks, streets and buildings are badly needed.

All of you should follow your hearts and your own minds when voting on this very important election. I am not a politician, and I be grateful for your vote.

Danny Cook

Petitioning 3rd District Town Council candidate

Related posts:

  1. Cann family supports Susaña
  2. Vote Hoydick, Pia and Perillo
  3. I support Philips’ plan for business
  4. Philips a true leader

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Aquarion Water Company warns customers of imposter phone scam Next Post It’s time to vote
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Alta Vista

    No one has produced any evidence that a petitioning candidate has ever won an election in Stratford. So there’s a huge hurdle for both Mr. Cook and Ms. Zalik to clear.nnSecond, there’s Mr. Cook’s ridiculous proposal about solar power saving Stratford ‘millions of dollars a year’ in electricity costs. Never mind the fact that we don’t even SPEND millions on electricity. (One recent budget figure put the total at close to 1 million dollars). nnThen, of course, there’s his lie about meeting with Amazon officials to bring their new headquarters to the 3rd District of Stratford. nnJoe Paul, Daniel Cook and Laura Hoydick all promised to work hard to bring Amazon here. In fact, we are not qualified according to Amazon’s very public list of requirements. nnIn fact, not one of these three followed through on this. The deadline for proposals has passed and not one of them submitted anything to Amazon. They are liars, in my opinion, willing say anything to generate attention and steal your vote.nnIt is clear that Mr. Cook does not understand our local budget, does not comprehend the process that the retail giant Amazon is using to locate a new HQ, and offers only vague and general platitudes, not practical plans to accomplish his stated goals.nnIn my opinion Mr. Cook has offered nothing that would overcome the huge odds of being a petitioning candidate. Don’t waste your precious vote this election cycle!

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress