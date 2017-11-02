Vote for change, vote Row A

I want to take this final opportunity to say, like you, I and the entire Democratic ballot are tired of increasing taxes, the rush of people moving out of town, and businesses that bypass us. This is why we must come together and vote for change.
If you trust us with your vote, I will follow through on my commitments to be a leader for everyone. I have demonstrated that I can bring folks together to get positive things done. That is what I did when we organized to stop the fire sale of the Water Pollution Control Authority, and we built Victoria Soto School and renovated a new Stratford High School.
Some opponents talk about “incivility” in our politics. Well, having a civil conversation starts at the top. I will have a transparent administration that provides information, allows for questions, listens to people and does not ignore them. We will hold town hall accountable. As the Stratford mayor, I will have only one job, to be focused in Stratford serving our residents every day. I will make sure that we hire qualified experienced professionals and reduce a top-heavy mayor’s office.
We will jump start our economic development by making our town attractive to businesses that can hire our young, and older residents. We will open Shakespeare Theatre without town tax dollars, and move aggressively to open the Army Engine Plant for business.
Our students deserve an excellent education and educators should be offered every tool available to do the best job. Therefore, I and the BOE candidates support an operational audit of the Board of Education. I want to make sure that we direct every possible penny to the classroom. I want students to be prepared for college, a trade, or starting a business of their own. I assure you that an excellent education for our kids is possible.
After eight years, it’s time to put the taxpayer first. The Democrats are committed to being accountable. Vote Row A for real change to move forward.