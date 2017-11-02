Stratford Star

Democrat voting for Hoydick and Pia

By Stratford Star on November 2, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

I am a lifelong registered Democrat with a lengthy career as a financial services executive, currently holding the position as vice president of agency growth and development with Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America. I know what it takes to make sound financial business decisions, and build collaborative and inclusive teams designed for success. That’s why in our election in Stratford next week I am supporting Laura Hoydick for mayor, and Chris Pia for Town Council in the 1st District where I reside.

I am pleased to have known Laura for many years, and her critical experience as Stratford’s Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, and award- winning work with the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, demonstrate the kind of economic understanding and vision we need in our town’s top post. Her collaborative team-building approach is essential to moving our town away from the divisiveness that has marked the recent work of our town government.

Similarly, Chris Pia has shown himself to be a capable and knowledgeable candidate for Council in the 1st District.  As past president of the Stratford Rotary and Chair of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce, Chris has demonstrated the kind of thoughtful and deliberative leadership our town needs.

I hope town residents, particularly Democrats like me, will put our town ahead of politics, and support Laura Hoydick and Chris Pia on Nov. 7.

Emily Viner

Related posts:

  1. Vote Hoydick, Pia and Perillo
  2. Vote for Pia and Hoydick
  3. Kelly lends support for Hoydick, Pia
  4. McGorty supports Hoydick, GOP on Election Day

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Homeland InSecurity: Syrian artist featured at Greenwich Academy Next Post Mayor Harkins donates $10,000 to Stratford PAL
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • concerned

    Beth Daponte, current Town Council Chairperson, has Laura Hoydick and Chris Pia signs up on her front lawn. Beth is also a Democrat. Apparently she feels the same. Thanks for the great letter!

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress