Democrat voting for Hoydick and Pia

To the Editor:

I am a lifelong registered Democrat with a lengthy career as a financial services executive, currently holding the position as vice president of agency growth and development with Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America. I know what it takes to make sound financial business decisions, and build collaborative and inclusive teams designed for success. That’s why in our election in Stratford next week I am supporting Laura Hoydick for mayor, and Chris Pia for Town Council in the 1st District where I reside.

I am pleased to have known Laura for many years, and her critical experience as Stratford’s Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, and award- winning work with the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, demonstrate the kind of economic understanding and vision we need in our town’s top post. Her collaborative team-building approach is essential to moving our town away from the divisiveness that has marked the recent work of our town government.

Similarly, Chris Pia has shown himself to be a capable and knowledgeable candidate for Council in the 1st District. As past president of the Stratford Rotary and Chair of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce, Chris has demonstrated the kind of thoughtful and deliberative leadership our town needs.

I hope town residents, particularly Democrats like me, will put our town ahead of politics, and support Laura Hoydick and Chris Pia on Nov. 7.