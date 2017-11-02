Voters’ guide: Town Council, two-year position

1st District
Chris Pia, Republican
What most qualifies you for the job?
I was born and raised in Stratford and have been fortunate to have started my business and bought my first home here. Stratford is my home. Since starting my business, I have continuously given back to Stratford in many ways. I have served as the Stratford Rotary Club President, am currently the Chairman of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce and current Vice-Chairman of the Stratford Economic Development Commission. I know our community’s character and have
What, if anything, would you do to improve the way that the Town Council conducts its business?
The Town Council is a powerful representation of our town to other communities, potential business’s looking to relocate here and to individuals and families deciding where to make their home. I will conduct myself in the professional and honest way as I have for the past 9 years of running my business and working collaboratively with everyone in our community across party lines. I was raised by my parents to give back and to respect others, even when you don’t agree with them. That is how I will work with others to make this next Town Council productive and professional.
The future of the Army Engine Plant is still unclear. What will you do to move that along and get it resolved?
I am extremely passionate about moving this project forward so that it can benefit every taxpayer in the Town of Stratford. Being the current Vice-Chairman of the Economic Development Commission, I have kept up to date with the status of the Army Engine Plant and would like to personally thank the developers for remaining vigilant in seeing this project come to fruition. The Army Engine Plant is closer than ever and I will promise to work with the Army, CT DEEP, the Town of Stratford and all other parties to ensure this incredible opportunity benefits our town.
What will you do to ease the tax burden on residents?
I will work with the Economic Development department to market the Town of Stratford as business friendly. We have incredible geographical resources that we as a town can further develop to help the bottom line. The Army Engine Plant, the airport, Exit 33, the continued remediation of Raymark waste and the Shakespeare Theatre. These are all enormous opportunities that we need to capitalize on immediately in order to control our taxes. I will also work with the entire council to develop a sustainable budget that controls our spending. This we owe to the taxpayers of this town.
How do you think the mayor and the Town Council should get along?
We need to be unified as a single team with the one goal of moving Stratford forward. Teammates don’t always have to agree with one another but they do need to respect and trust one another. These are lessons taught to us at an early age, whether it be in sports or in school. The betterment of the team will always prevail over the betterment of individuals. I promise if elected to serve the Town of Stratford, that I will work with my fellow councilmen and the mayor to restore civility in our government and to represent this great town
Bieu Tran, Democrat
What most qualifies you for the job?
My qualifications include experience in both the public and private sectors. My banking experience has given me unique insights in how businesses operate and how government can create favorable conditions so that businesses can grow and create jobs in the local economy. My experience at all levels of government—municipal, state and federal—gives me a solid foundation in the operations of government having worked on various projects in economic development, energy and sustainability.
What, if anything, would you do to improve the way that the Town Council conducts its business?
The Town Council needs leaders who are both passionate community advocates and individuals with real-world experience in growing businesses, creating jobs and leveraging government to improve the lives of ordinary citizens. Mutual respect is an important idea behind an effective Town Council. Even though individual leaders may disagree on the means in reaching a goal, I am a strong believer in finding compromises. The people of Stratford need a Town Council that is reasonable, receptive and has their best interests at heart. I don’t believe in zero-sum negotiations in which one party has to lose for the other to win.
The future of the Army Engine Plant is still unclear. What will you do to move that along and get it resolved?
I believe in breaking up the SAEP into parcels. There are areas of the site where non-residential developments can occur NOW. I want to work with the Army, who still owns the site, to build a Reserves and National Guard classroom facility to train our Reservists and National Guardsmen. This plan would create 50 well-paying federal jobs and provide the necessary momentum to move this site forward. It would send a demand signals to future developers. As recent natural disasters have shown, having National Guardsmen in our Town will serve as a force multiplier should these devastating events occur here.
What will you do to ease the tax burden on residents?
As a Certified Fraud Examiner, I will go line-by-line in the town budget to identify wasteful spending and move these savings to invest in the things we really need—roads, infrastructure and school technologies. We cannot raise taxes to finance reckless government spending on the backs of the middle class, working families, seniors and veterans in our Town. Regarding revenues, I support a three-year tax abatement plan for new small businesses who look to make Stratford home. This plan will create new jobs in the first three years and from years four onwards, we will get jobs and tax revenues.
How do you think the mayor and the Town Council should get along?
The mayor sets the tone at the top and she will have to show her co-equal branch of government—the Town Council—mutual respect and a willingness to work across party lines for the sake of our hard-working citizens. The incoming mayoral administration should have open doors and open ears to hear from the representatives of the people—Town Council members—regarding diverse needs of our neighborhoods. I believe in holding town halls in different neighborhoods throughout the year with Council representatives, the mayor and her administration staff to keep our resident abreast of current successes and challenges.
Mark Scheck, Petitioning
What most qualifies you for the job?
I’m an entrepreneur who has had a lifelong interest in business and real estate. I have lived in Stratford for over 20 years.I’m the board of the Stratford YMCA, I’m a coach for Stratford Little League. I have been the Vice President of the Great Bridgeport Property Owners, I’m the committee for Pack 74 out of Lordship. I also was a condominium board president in Bridgeport. I have dealt with hard budget problem’s in the past, in prior organizations. I believe my business skills are needed on Town Council.
What, if anything, would you do to improve the way that the Town Council conducts its business?
I believe the town has very hard problems. The former council one time talked 2 hours about closing a fence, we have real issues. I believe the various committees should deal with the minor isssues and the town council deal with the running of the town. We have to remember it’s a volunteer position and treat everyone with respect. We have to be professional.
The future of the Army Engine Plant is still unclear. What will you do to move that along and get it resolved?
I will work with the Mayor to move it along, it’s the biggest item that will decrease our tax burden.
What will you do to ease the tax burden on residents?
I believe the town needs to run as a business, there are inefficiencies in the town right now that have to be dealt with. I would cut certain departments such as the Registrar’s office . There’s other departments like Parks and Rec were I believe nonprofits should be running the programs. I don’t believe the Town can run a Summer camp well, nor a pool. I would hand those programs over to the YMCA and to Sterling house.
How do you think the mayor and the Town Council should get along?
They should work as a team for the betterment of the Town.
2nd District
Ronald Tichy, Republican
What most qualifies you for Town Council?
I cherish life in my role as a husband, a father, a grandfather, a person of faith and a veteran. I am a person who leads by example when it comes to civility, which is much needed in Stratford right now more than ever. I know how to voice ideas/opinions, listen and work as a team in a bi-partisan manner.
What, if anything, would you do to improve the way that the Town Council conducts its business?
I will do my part to return civility and cooperation to our towns government first and foremost. Second, you will not see this Councilman posting to social media and/or texting during meetings as I have witnessed over these past years – I guess some of us have different definitions for being disrespectful to others.
The future of the Army Engine Plant is still unclear. What will you do to move that along and get it resolved?
I will support the Mayor and Council in removing the final roadblocks that are preventing the development of this incredibly beautiful and strategically located piece of valuable property. It is my belief that with a well thought out plan of development for this area Stratford will thrive.
What will you do to ease the tax burden on residents?
I will be an advocate for a top down review of every department in town and eliminate waste, review our departments purchasing practices for basic operational needs.
How do you think the Mayor and Town Council should get along?
As a team working on finding systemic reforms for setting Stratford on a better and enduring fiscal path. At the end of the day, the key factor is 11 people must work civil and collectively come up with solutions.
Christina Heffern, Democrat
No response received
3rd District
Wali Kadeem, Democrat
Qualifications for this office
A 18-year resident of Stratford, I am a youth sports coach and director of Help the Children Foundation. In 2001, I challenged a school closure in Lordship, and I have worked with the South End Community Center, the Youth and Family Advisory Board, and fought for the restoration of the Shakespeare Theater. I have served on the Underage Drinking and Smoking Committee and have worked as a director for Stratford Recreation Department.
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I seek openness in government. I look for fair and equal treatment in addressing the needs of all who live in Stratford, but especially vulnerable children and seniors. I believe that we accomplish the most when we listen and work together to achieve mutual understanding. It is my hope to continue being the voice of my disrtict residents, to continue outreach and work to responsibly meet the needs of District 3 and the Town of Stratford.
Daniel Cook, petitioning
What most qualifies you for Town Council?
I am quality to be a council member because I am an accountant, a veteran. I have excellently management and leadership skills, independent voice, tireless advocate for seniors , a problem solver. I will provide real vision, real solutions and changes. I will work hard to reduce taxes through efficiency, eliminating waste and corruption which should be our top priority. I will stop reductions of needed own services and restore them. Please vote for me.
What, if anything, would you do to improve the way that the Town Council conducts its business?
Council members can do better if they are allow to response to speakers at council meetings. I would meet residents before and after meetings. If elected, that is what I do. Also, I would response to all emails and try to solve people problems with town agencies. I also, would meet face to face with residents when requested. Other council members should do the same.
The future of the Army Engine Plant is still unclear. What will you do to move that along and get it resolved?
The Army Engine Plant buildings and the nearby river mud flats are full of contaminated material which have to be removed costing millions of dollars. The owner is Point Stratford Redevelopment who refused to pay for cleanup. Now, the town have to get the ownership of the plant for free. Federal funds are needed to remove the contaminated material. After cleanup, a new neighborhood can be build with condominiums, shops, a marine, boat dock, and other attractions which will provide a new tax base and many jobs, which all of us can be proud of.
What will you do to ease the tax burden on residents?
To ease our tax burden, we would have to get rid of fraud and corruption. The town need to sell unused properties, including the Army plant to raise badly needed income and increase tax income. More effect is needed to attract economic development and small and large businesses.
We need a full audit of the town and BOE spending. The budget needs to be reduce and make other adjustments. We need to hire a real economic development team to lead our town for a better future. I am for solar energy, with federal funds to save millions on electric.
How do you think the Mayor and Town Council should get along?
Our mayor and council members should obey the Golden Rule. Do on the others as you want to be treated. It is not always the case. They must realize that others have a different way of looking at problems. They should try to approach things from others perspective. Then they may find that potentially sticky conversation will go more smoothly. They must have and show respect, and give full undivided attention when others are speaking. If the mayor and all council members take my advice, then they can solve our problems and make our town better.
Victor Ayala, Jr., Republican
No response received.
4th District
David Harden, Democrat
No response received.
Linnea (Lin) Scheck, Republican
No response received.
5th District
Greg Cann, Democrat
What most qualifies you for the job?
30 years corporate experience working with leadership to audit business processes and design interventions to improve service quality, reduce costs of operations and implement executive decision support systems. Coordinate with line managers in fields of finance, accounting, customer service, sales, market research, software development, systems analysis & design for purpose of identifying weak or inefficient links in service delivery systems, evaluate alternative solutions through cost/benefit analysis, design & implement solutions, resource coordination, project management.
What, if anything, would you do to improve the way that the Town Council conducts its business?
Onus is on the Mayor to lead by example. Town Councilors are volunteers while our Mayor is (per charter) a full-time employee (charter 1.2). Our current Mayor has spent significant time traveling with national organizations ALEC and ACCE. Further, town has been managed in an illegal manner. Monies have been misappropriated from dedicated Enterprise Funds in violation of state statute and town charter (citations available). The town council is endowed with power to investigate and procure information (charter 2.2.15) yet under the Mayor’s direction town departments have withheld information and refused to cooperate with council inquiries. Civility from the top.
The future of the Army Engine Plant is still unclear. What will you do to move that along and get it resolved?
Often, the solution is worse than the problem. The CT State DEP wants significantly more “polluted mud” to be removed from the Housatonic River than the Army Corp of Engineers and other environment experts believe is necessary. Consider the hundreds of polluters from Massachusetts down through Naugatuck Valley into Stratford who have dumped waste into the river over past two centuries. Most sites have not been cleaned up, let alone perfectly cleaned up. And the cleaning process carries its own hazards. If its buried, if it’s stable, then monitor and manage. CT State DEP – get with the program! Developers await.
What will you do to ease the tax burden on residents?
Implement accountability and professional standards for operational oversight. For too long Town of Stratford has operated under guise of “that’s the way we’ve always done things”. No administrator in the Town of Stratford or its BOE is motivated by explicit performance based incentives, meaning they collect 100% of their salary, stipends and expenses regardless of whether their performance is substandard or “exceeds expectations”. Without stated goals and objectives, how are the taxpayers (or the Mayor) supposed to evaluate whether our town is meeting its targets for quality & growth? No excuses – set the targets, evaluate progress, implement corrective action.
How do you think the mayor and the Town Council should get along?
Onus on Mayor to lead by example. While Town Councilors are volunteers our Mayor is full-time employee with large paid staff. Mayor should be the leader, actively engaging with all members of town council and their constituent groups. Mayor cannot spend significant time working outside the town’s direct interests. A Mayor who prevents the town council from exercising rights to run investigations is a barrier to progress. We expect natural tension between executive and legislature, but in Stratford legal authority reports directly to the Mayor – that power should be exercised to promote the interests of the entire town.
John Dempsey, Republican
Qualifications:
As I life long resident of the fifth district, I feel my commitment to our town and our community is second to none. Action always speak louder than words, I have served our town on multiple volunteer committees and commissions from Land Use to Council. When given the opportunity to represent the people of the 5th District my track record and history shows a bi-partisan non political voting record. The current unprofessional manner this council
Hope to Accomplish:
Everyone understands that more needs to be done, and through my consistent bipartisan leadership I am confident in my ability together with our community to get things accomplished. I am not a politician who is willing to make false statements or campaign promises only to have them fall on deaf ears when the election is over. My record is that of real results, and will always continue to make good on the problems facing our
6th District
Prez Palmer, Democrat
What most qualifies you for the job?
I am a combat veteran having served both home and overseas as a Finance Officer and Company Commander. I have achieved my MBA degree and currently pursuing my Doctoral degree. I have been the Senior Vice Commander of local VFW Post 9460, The District Senior Vice Commander, and State Public Relations Officer of the VFW. I am a member of the Stratford Board of Assessment Appeals, and 2-time MC of the Stratford Independence Day Tribute.
What, if anything, would you do to improve the way that the Town Council conducts its business?
The town council must be focused on exploiting opportunities that make for both a better today and future the citizens of Stratford. Clear communication, transparency, and simplifying processes are key components that must be leveraged going forward. Furthermore, accountability must be applied at all levels. The town council must operate as a resource of resolve.
Under my leadership I shall establish a positive and progressive environment. I am committed to having a town that people are proud to call home. I will be the Leader who is easily contacted and can be relied upon to get the job done.
The future of the Army Engine Plant is still unclear. What will you do to move that along and get it resolved?
The Army Engine Plant situation is a high priority of mine to resolve. I plan to work with my fellow Town Councilors and the Mayor as the town leadership to create a plan of action, both publish and present such formally to the town citizens, and execute this plan within the first 180 days. This situation has persisted too long to the detriment of our citizens. Leaders resolve issues, and this is what I will seek to do.
What will you do to ease the tax burden on residents?
I am focused and committed to attracting multiple major employers to Stratford which will create a corporate tax base that will relieve the burden upon the residents. Establishment of this corporate tax base will both relieve residents of this nonsensical taxation, and provide for employment opportunities not currently visible in our town. Therefore, I will be seeking to meet with numerous businesses to attract them to Stratford in an effort to decrease taxes.
How do you think the mayor and the Town Council should get along?
The Mayor and the Town Council are the leadership of the town, therefore leaders must be able to work through issues with the understanding of the impact upon the people. The petty and the trivial cannot be entertained as the town citizens await solutions. Therefore these entities must be solution focused, not problem based. The people first, politics last. As a member of the next Town Council I expect to come together with the Mayor to move Stratford forward.
Ken Poisson, Republican
What most qualifies you for the job?
I have already been elected to the Town Council twice. The people of the 6th District know how hard I work and how much I love this town. I have lived here my whole life and Barb and I have raised our family here. My parents still live here. I have volunteered my time with many civic organizations and on many town committees. Most recently: Stratford High Renovation, Bunnell Fieldhouse, Bunnell Track, and Pender’s Field.
What, if anything, would you do to improve the way that the Town Council conducts its business?
The Town Charter states that Town Council meetings are to be run following Robert’s Rules of Order. The current Council has gotten away from that. Town business needs to be conducted in a civil, courteous manner. There should be no personal agendas or vendettas. Meetings should not end at 2 a.m. Perhaps we should start meetings earlier.
The future of the Army Engine Plant is still unclear. What will you do to move that along and get it resolved?
Keep on the Mayor to stay in touch with our federal representatives and the federal government, which currently owns the property.
What will you do to ease the tax burden on residents?
I will work with the mayor and my fellow councilors to come up with a no-tax increase budget that doesn’t jeopardize our bond rating. Support economic development that will further expand our tax base and shift some of the load off of residential property owners.
How do you think the mayor and the Town Council should get along?
They should be in contact with each other. An open-door policy, both ways. Keep each other aware of major issues in advance. Do what’s right for the town’s future.
7th District
Donald Putrimas, Democrat
What most qualifies you for the job?
My background is in accounting and financial management and I worked for over thirty years in a wide variety of companies. In work and in volunteer activities I have spent a lot of time dealing with government issues, most recently as Chairman of the Stratford Financial Advisory Committee. To understand Stratford’s government, I have attended a lot of meetings and presentations including those of the Town Council and Zoning.
What, if anything, would you do to improve the way that the Town Council Conducts its business?
I would work on the following:
–The Council exists to do the people’s business and negotiation is part of the job. We should focus and work cooperatively with each other.
–We need a better process for budget preparation.
–Complete information on agenda items must be provided before items are scheduled for the Council so sensible decisions can be made. This must include the total cost, how this will be paid, what budget or capital line items will be impacted and exactly what is to be accomplished.
The future of the Army Engine Plant is still unclear. What would you do to move it along and get it resolved?
The Army Engine Plant contract was signed in October 2013 and it is still not developed. This is a valuable property that is not producing revenue. The Town Council must monitor the situation and act on any bills or contracts presented to them to move development as quickly as possible.
What will you do to ease the tax burden on residents?
We must figure out how to maintain good quality town services while holding the line on costs. We need to change the way we do business which might include sharing town and BOE resources to save money. But the reality is that no savings can be realized without the help of the Mayor and the Department heads and therefore we need a better budgeting process.
How do you think that the Mayor and Town Council should get along?
We all have different opinions on issues and priorities but we must cooperate if we hope to meet the needs of our community. Constructive conversations, instead of adversarial arguments should take place to determine what is best for the town.
Bill Perillo, Republican
What most qualifies you for the job?
I have served the town for over 25 years as a Police Officer and volunteered with the Stratford EMS. In that time I learned to listen to the community to assist with their problems. I am aware of the challenges first responders have and their need to work with the community.
What, if anything, would you do to improve the way that the Town Council conducts its business?
I would make sure that there is order while conducting business. I would encourage each other to listen and respect each other. I would also encourage not make decisions as a Council until all information is gathered.
The future of the Army Engine Plant is still unclear. What will you do to move that along and get it resolved?
I believe the biggest challenge is to get the property into a condition to make it attractive for developers. Then decide what development would be best for Stratfords long and short term interests
What will you do to ease the tax burden on residents?
I would attract the development in new businesses and less new housing. Listen to the current business owners to see how we can assist in their growth. Look into the unnecessary spending in the departments. Look for grants to assist the departments. Work with surrounding town and find out whats working for them
How do you think the mayor and the Town Council should get along?
Better then they are know. There needs to better trust and communication. There needs to be leadership in the Council to remind us that we were elected to work for t he interest of the town before any other interest.
8th District
Anna Scala, Democrat
No response received.
Jim Connor, Republican
What most qualifies you for the job?
I have previously served on the Council for six years. In addition I have over 30 years’ experience working in Human Resources managing pensions, benefits and human relations issues. Finally, although I grew up in Stratford I served for 20 years at various worldwide locations in the United States Air Force. Upon completion of my 20 years’ service I returned to Stratford and for the last 25 years have made this home.
What if anything, would you do to improve the way treat the town council conducts its business?
The last two years has had contentious relations among the Council members and the Mayor’s office. Councilmen must realize their duties come above their posturing and grandstanding. I would lead and mentor the Council while working with the Mayor on resolving the budget impasse immediately. Then, begin the lengthy process of the next budget and be prepared to assist the new Mayor office to get a solid budget in place by May. Finally I would use my six years expierence to help guide the Council to orderly and productive meetings.
The future of the Army Engine Plant is still unclear. What will you do to move that along and get it resolved?
The Army Engine Plant is going to take a team working at the Federal, State and Local level. Understanding the environmental liability and the reality that the Army owns the property, I would request to be part of this team. I served in the military for twenty years and understand the culture. This will be a slow methodical process of working with developers and keeping continuous communications with the Pentagon , federal and State officials. Finally, I would recommend a committee made up of the Mayor, Council member and developers to meet regularly to ensure success.
What will you do to ease the tax burden on residents?
The Town management must improve systems with automation to reduce costs, reduce labor and benefit costs. With all these changes, resident services and commitments to employees must be honored. This would be an ongoing process indefinelty.
How do you think the mayor and the Town Council should get along?
My experience of six years on the Council taught me that both the Mayor and Council have to be respectful of each other. When things get as contentious as the last two years, both sides are missing something. Communication, Communication and more communication are imperative. After everyone is elected, what is best for Stratford should override any decisions that are political or ego driven. I would encourage both sides to work in a non-political manner and stay focused on town needs.
9th District
Bill O’Brien, Republican
What most qualifies you for the job?
I have lived in Stratford for over sixty years, love the town, and will work to make it even better. My years of volunteering as a member of numerous town committees and civic organizations have given me an understanding of town government and the diverse experiences needed to work with others in a civil and bipartisan manner. Also, my learning to do more with less in the non-profit sector will carry over to town budgeting.
What, if anything, would you do to improve the way that the Town Council conducts its business?
I would serve on the council in the same manner as I have in my personal, work, and volunteer life by being respectful and fair with residents, municipal staff, and council members. My job as a youth sports administrator has helped me tremendously to become a better listener who tries to understand both sides of issues.
Leading by example will hopefully rub off on all members of the Town Council, the Mayor, town employees and citizens to bring about a more positive and collaborative environment as we all work together for the good of Stratford.
The future of the Army Engine Plant is still unclear. What will you do to move that along and get it resolved?
In recent weeks the future of the Army Engine Plant is more encouraging as the state and the Army have reached an agreement on the river clean-up. Although the actual work is a couple years away, it gives the approved developer hope and a reason to not give up. How much council members can move it along is a question that I can’t answer. When we learn how the council “working together” can get it resolved, it will be a pleasure to do so as this future development is the economic boost that we need.
What will you do to ease the tax burden on residents?
Stabilizing taxes and possibly lowering them for myself and all residents is a primary issue. As a senior citizen, a veteran, and as a grandfather of four, I understand the concerns of all taxpayers and the perception that governments over spend. I will encourage the use of “zero-based budgeting” and a return to budget workshops with department heads. The economic development of recent years such as Two Roads Brewery, Federal Express Distribution Center, the VNA renovation of an eyesore on Main Street, new restaurants, & the Nuovo Pasta & CDI expansions are encouraging signs of growth and easing the burden.
How do you think the mayor and the Town Council should get along?
I know how the Mayor and Town Council should get along. We must all cooperate, respect and listen to each other — for the GOOD of the TOWN and future generations. Disagreeing is okay and to be expected. Keeping in mind what should be our common goal means to discuss those disagreements in a mature and respectful manner that sets an example for our young residents and all who watch us.
10th District
Tina Manus, Democrat
What most qualifies you for the job?
I tell the truth and I care about my people. I don’t back down, and I never give up. My accomplishments, awards, and degrees, speak for themselves, but I find that none of that matters if you are not a good person. Being elected doesn’t make you into somebody, it reveals who you really are inside. I am not perfect, but every day I learn more. That is what drives me to serve.
What, if anything, would you do to improve the way that the Town Council conducts its business?
We must increase accessibility to government by using technology. This would also increase the Town Council’s efficiency. By live streaming meetings via FaceTime or Skype, we will allow the entire public to share ideas and hear responses. The public would be empowered to submit questions on agenda items prior to the meeting and have those questions addressed when the item is presented within the context of the meeting. Further, I would digitize all audio recordings and upload them online, and use Google Forms to collect input regarding town projects and issues that need to be resolved.
The future of the Army Engine Plant is still unclear. What will you do to move that along and get it resolved?
This summer, I personally went to the Army Core of Engineers in Washington, D.C. and demanded to speak with someone in charge of our Army Engine plant revitalization effort. I was put in touch with a number of individuals working on the project and now receive monthly updates I share with the public. Recently, while visiting neighbors in District 10 with US Senator Chris Murphy, I asked him to intervene on Stratford’s behalf.
So what would I do?
I’d represent the interests of Stratford and make sure they do right by us. Like I’ve done all along.
What will you do to ease the tax burden on residents?
To ease the tax burden on residents, I would support a study through the Department of Economic Development where viable 21st century businesses would be examined and locations identified in Stratford for immediate occupancy and development, beyond residential apartment complexes. I would also support a nationwide marketing campaign to attract new businesses to Stratford, advertising our new tax abatement rules that I am helping to author in cooperation with members of the Tax Partnership Screening Committee, including our Tax Assessor, commercial real estate developers and business partners.
How do you think the mayor and the Town Council should get along?
The Town Council and the mayor should have a working relationship; yet, also offer one another checks and balances. While we are all neighbors, we are elected to represent our people—their passion, their ideas, and even their anger at a government who has stopped listening. We must hold one another accountable; we must do better. We cannot get too comfortable, and we must, under all circumstances, remain vigilant and aware of the consequences of the choices we make. This is our town to create together in balance and polyphony with one another.
Laura Dancho, Republican
What most qualifies you for the job?
As a life-long resident of Stratford’s 10th district, I understand the specific concerns of this area as well as Stratford as a whole. Effective listening and negotiating for the best solution are strengths for me. In addition to running a household, my experience at Fairfield University has allowed me years of opportunities to work with others to create realistic budgets and use critical thinking to facilitate projects with the goal to move forward.
What, if anything, would you do to improve the way that the Town Council conducts its business?
While being passionate about town issues is amenable, there are more effective ways to achieve goals that include civility and decorum. Showing respect for others allows communication to move forward. Council members represent the image of our town and; therefore, have a responsibility to conduct business in that manner.
The future of the Army Engine Plant is still unclear. What will you do to move that along and get it resolved?
The Army Engine Plant is key to Stratford’s economic development. This is prime real estate that is currently in the hands of the Army. With so much potential for this area, it is important to keep communication open with the DEEP project manager to make sure transfer of this property to a developer occurs. Working with a developer on a plan that best enhances Stratford’s image should be of primary concern for all and I will be sure to be involved in any plan that comes forward.
What will you do to ease the tax burden on residents?
Keeping Stratford’s image as a historic town while increasing economic development is a fine line. There is so much potential for growth that could add to our tax base in the form of enhancing tourism to focus on our beaches, the theater, the airport, restaurants in addition to new businesses. Tying in development of the Army engine plant with the theater and shopping in our town center are some areas that could be pursued. Keeping the historic image of our town center needs to be addressed and protected when considering any new development. Dense housing is not something Stratford should be forced to pursue.
How do you think the mayor and the Town Council should get along?
Collegially. Everyone comes to the table with different ideas and opinions. The mayor and council chair set the tone. Shouting and behavior that is disrespectful has no place at the table.