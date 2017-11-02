Voters’ guide: Mayoral candidates, four-year term

Stephanie Philips, Democrat
What most qualifies you for the job?
I have been a Stratford resident for the past 37 years. During this time, I have dedicated myself to work for the benefit of the town. During my service as council woman, I helped lead the efforts to defeat the sale of the WPCA. I am also a Stratford small business owner, for 25 years I have managed budgets and created jobs. I want to put this experience to work for the residents of Stratford.
What do you think of Mayor Harkins’ performance as mayor? What, if anything, would you do differently?
The past 8 years, we have seen Mayor Harkins abandon his duty to lead and be transparent with the business of the people. The fire sale of the WPCA and the later effort to undermine the will of the people is a prime example of these charges. As Mayor, on day one, I want to open the doors or the Mayor’s office for the residents and council members to ask questions. I want to make sure we are putting urgency to projects that the community is demanding, such as the Army Engine Plant, Shakespeare Theater, and infrastructure.
The future of the Army Engine Plant is still unclear. What will you do to move that along and get it resolved?
As Mayor I will make sure to hold all parties accountable. I want to form a coalition with Federal delegation and our state government that will go down to Washington D.C. and pound on the doors of the Army. I also want to make sure that we have clear deadlines that our state and the federal government meet. We must take a strong position to remediate the Army Engine Plant without delay, and open for business. This is the only way we can guarantee that we have another bunch of promises every election year.
What will you do to ease the tax burden on residents?
Taxes have steadily increase in the past 8 years. As Mayor, I want to make sure we reduce taxes for our residents. First, I want to eliminate wasteful spending on the town hall budget, this means eliminating unnecessary positions, joining with other towns to maximize our buying power, and decreasing money spend on external attorney fees. I also want to make sure we are bringing businesses into town that will contribute to our tax base. I want to maximize our education budget, this means eliminating waste at the Board of Education and redirecting most of the money to the classrooms.
How do you think the mayor and the Town Council should get along?
I believe the current civil discourse is based on a lack of leadership and transparency from our current Mayor. As Mayor, I want to make sure that my administration is transparent and provides answers to the Town Council. I also, believe that we need to make sure we are working across the aisle. As Mayor, I want to make sure my administration is listening to Democrats, Republicans, and anyone in between. I promise to not shut people of my office but rather invite them in.
Laura Hoydick, Republican
What most qualifies you for the job?
Being an effective mayor presents many challenges which my professional and public career has prepared me for. As a capable leader with vision, administrative skill, and a demonstrated record of working collaboratively with those holding many competing viewpoints to make good decisions and policy, I will return civility and stability to our town government. Such reform starts at the top, where respect for our taxpayers and the investment they make in Stratford is paramount.
What do you think of Mayor Harkins’ performance as mayor? What, if anything, would you do differently?
Serving in a public capacity is challenging in even the best circumstances and I am willing to take this challenge to make Stratford better. I have never agreed with anyone on policy 100% of the time, and Mayor Harkins is no exception. My leadership style is very different as exhibited through my volunteer and elected experience in town. I am collaborative and build consensus. I am open to building and trusting a transparent process of decision making. In operating in this manner it is my goal to attain civility and courtesy in our public process and debate.
The future of the Army Engine Plant is still unclear. What will you do to move that along and get it resolved?
The redevelopment and revitalization of this site represents the single greatest economic opportunity for Stratford. With the agreement by CT DEEP and the Army on the cleanup standards, we will have a multi-use development that is environmentally clean, produces high-paying jobs and adds to the grand list. Though the time it has taken to get to this point has been frustrating, I have been proactively involved in the process with the mayor, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, our state legislative delegation, federal and state agencies to successfully obtain several state and federal grants for remediation and predevelopment planning for the site.
What will you do to ease the tax burden on residents?
Like most residents, I feel taxes are too high. Though challenging, we can reduce that tax burden without jeopardizing critical town services or our bond rating. With the state budget passed on 10/26/17 and the threat of the executive order slashing our ECS grant by $21 million negated, we must find ways to become less reliant on state funding. We need to work collaboratively at all levels of town government to reduce operating expenses, utilize zero-based budgeting, expand energy efficiencies in town buildings and continue marketing Stratford, enticing good businesses to invest with us to expand our tax base.
How do you think the mayor and the Town Council should get along?
As I go door to door talking to residents, their distaste for the outbursts and antics at the town council meetings are very clear. The relationship between the mayor and council needs to be a willing collaboration to get important business for the town transacted. Naturally, there will be disagreements – ones that may stir deep passions. But it is the responsibility of all players at this level to respect each other despite these differences, and, most importantly, to listen to each other. None of us alone has all the answers, but collectively I believe we can create a better Stratford.
Sandra Zalik, petitioning
What most qualifies you for the job?
What most qualifies me is my unique combination of government and business experience. I served four years on the Town Council, enough to learn how things work, such as the budget. Also, I have over 25 years’ experience in Corporate America (accounting, tax, financial reporting, budgets, and most importantly, audit). I managed projects that saved one company millions of dollars and worked in a multi-function environment to standardize processes and create efficiencies.
What do you think of Mayor Harkins’ performance as mayor? What, if anything, would you do differently?
Aside from some more recent economic development gains for the mayor, his fiscal record is weak. Taxes are up 10 mills, and our per capita debt is the fifth highest in the state. Also, our bond rating is down, our grand list is down $100 million, and our fund balances are being depleted. In addition to the steps I describe below to reduce the tax burden (#4), I will be a very visible, transparent, and fiscally responsible mayor. I will keep an open mind and always listen to the good people of our Town.
The future of the Army Engine Plant is still unclear. What will you do to move that along and get it resolved?
I will travel to Washington and Hartford and meet with our federal and state officials and administrators to cut through the red tape. I will not let up until the cleanup is underway, and the developer is ready to take possession of the property. The fact that this plant is still vacant and polluted after more than two decades is unacceptable, and we cannot allow it to continue.
What will you do to ease the tax burden on residents?
Easing the tax burden requires a two-pronged approach – economic development and cost savings. Development of the Army Engine Plant (mixed use) and Shakespeare Theater (and surrounding arts and entertainment district) are critical components of the renaissance of Stratford. With success in these two areas, it will be much easier to attract and retain small businesses, especially retail and food establishments that will keep visitors in our Town longer contributing to our economy. I will obtain cost savings by collaborating with the school district and neighboring towns to combine resources and gain efficiencies in purchasing, certain services, and potentially departments.
How do you think the mayor and the Town Council should get along?
Of course it is essential that the Mayor and the Council have a good working relationship built on trust and mutual respect, something that is sorely lacking in the current administration. I will work closely with whoever is elected to the Council, without regard to political party or whether we have similar beliefs or priorities. The most important thing that I will do is listen and focus on understanding opposing ideas so we can find common ground whenever possible.