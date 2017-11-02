Philips ready to bring progress to Stratford

To the Editor:

Stephanie Philips was among the first people welcoming me when I moved to Connecticut 20 years ago, and her ability to connect with others was immediately apparent. Way before mayorship was possible in Stratford, we often jokingly referred to Stephanie as “Mayor” because of her extensive community advocacy; volunteerism; diverse network; passion for Stratford; and ability to coalesce and lead.

Over two decades, I have seen Stephanie consistently and unhesitatingly respond to calls to help the underserved, raise money for charities, promote Stratford businesses and events, and allocate nearly all of her off-work hours to activities benefiting the Town.

The expansive list of organizations that benefited from Stephanie’s involvement are indicative of her breadth of interests, with everyone receiving the same level of commitment and undivided attention: Stratford Chamber of Commerce, Rotary International, Square One Theater, Boothe Park, South End Community Center, Stratford Softball Tournaments, and Sterling House, to name a few.

On the Town Council, she remained true to her ideals, and equally fought for issues that touch one – getting a ramp installed for a handicapped resident – or touch all – ensuring the Water Pollution Control Authority was not sold to a private, for-profit entity and the town would no longer have any control of fees.

Stephanie is the lone voice talking about “how.” Her vision, innovative spirit, tenacity, experience, and ability to solve complex problems (that’s what her IT business is about), qualify her to finally bring progress to Stratford.

Robyn Greenspan