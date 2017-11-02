Vote Juliano for Zoning Commission

To the Editor:

Mark Juliano, the current sitting member for Stratford’s Zoning V (which comprises Districts 9 and 10) is running for re-election in November.

A lifelong resident of Stratford, Mark attended Whitney, Wooster and Flood schools and graduated from Bunnell High School and lives in the 9th District. He was a pipefitter for over 35 years, an expert at all facets of construction, large and small. Mark was also a strong supporter of the Water Pollution Control Authority referendum, which ultimately resulted in our sewer assessment being lowered.

During his time on the Stratford Zoning Board he has been a hard worker, personally visiting and researching all issues that have come up before the Zoning Board. Mark made sure that he got the facts before voting on any decision, and put a priority on choosing actions that promote diversity, encourage people to stay in Stratford, raise their children in our community, and enjoys their homes as they age.

Please come out in November to vote for Mark — he is industrious, hard working, and honest. Let’s give him our vote.