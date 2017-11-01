Philips a true leader

Stratford Star

By Stratford Star on November 1, 2017 in Letters

To the Editor:

Two years ago I was one of a group of Republican, Democratic, and unaffiliated voters who volunteered to petition the Town of Stratford to hold a referendum on the sale of the sewer plant. We were passionate, energetic, and committed, but we needed strong leadership to organize our efforts.

Stephanie Philips stepped up to fill that role. I saw first hand her ability to provide a vision and see it through to its completion. She was at the forefront of gathering the over 6,000 signatures needed to petition, leading the effort to furnish the funding to address a legal response, and ultimately to garner the support and overwhelmingly defeat the misguided attempt to sell the Water Pollution Control Authority plant.

While a small minority supported the sale, Stephanie Philips worked tirelessly to ensure that wouldn’t happen. Her calm demeanor, tremendous work ethic, and sound judgment were just what the town needed at that time. Two years removed, this town needs Stephanie Philips as mayor more than ever.

George Guman

  • WPCA

    She will lead us right down the WPCA toilet!! Her leadership can be seen through the way her council majority behaved. She’s the Chairman of the Democrats and she condones their antics. Vote anybody but Stephanie!

