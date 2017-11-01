To the Editor:

During the eight years of President Barack Obama we witnessed much disrespect and hatred of the man. Despite much success in the recovery of the economy and progress in the war on terrorism, many Americans bashed the leader of our country in an embarrassing and unpatriotic manner. Although I do not respect the current president for some of his actions, I do respect the position that he holds. I will not go on social media or the radio and attack him and can only hope that he earns my respect before his term is over.

Locally we have seen some of the same nasty behavior directed at Mayor John Harkins. Yet during his eight years there has been tremendous progress with new businesses and jobs, such as Two Roads Brewery — now a major tourist attraction in Stratford – and the Federal Express distribution center, to name two of many. Expansion by CDI and Nuovo Pasta has created more jobs and tax revenue. Not that long ago, residents went out of town for restaurants. Now we have well over twenty-five choices with much variety.

I know each of the mayoral candidates and I have worked with each in various ways. Laura Hoydick stands out as the leader that will continue moving Stratford forward with a unified team. As the next 9th District councilman, together we will tackle the issue of taxes and make Stratford even better for future generations.

Please vote on Nov. 7. Even better, vote for the Hoydick team.

Bill O’Brien