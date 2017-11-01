Stratford Star

McGorty supports Hoydick, GOP on Election Day

By Stratford Star on November 1, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

I am writing to offer my enthusiastic support of Laura Hoydick to be the next mayor of Stratford.

I have had the pleasure of working alongside Laura for the past three years, promoting Stratford’s interests and defending our residents against the massive tax hikes and failed fiscal policies of Gov. Dannel Malloy. I have known her as a strong advocate for Stratford who tirelessly works for the people she represents.  Laura has a long and deep history of service and volunteerism for Stratford, and brings the skills to make projects happen, and the ability to build consensus across the aisle.  

Her management experience, award-winning work with the Bridgeport Regional Business Council and work as executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce make her an ideal choice to spur economic development in town.  Her dedication to Stratford’s schools and children, and volunteer work with groups like Sterling House, Perry House, Stratford Visiting Nurses’ Association (to name just a few) demonstrate her compassion and passion for Stratford residents, and the deep roots that keep her grounded to this community.

I am proud to support her candidacy for mayor of Stratford, where I know those skills will be essential in changing the tone and direction of town government for the better. I urge Stratford voters to support Laura, and the entire endorsed slate of great Republican candidates.

Rep. Ben McGorty

122nd District

  • Alta Vista

    A question for Rep. McGorty: Do you also support and condone the bullying of women as Ms. Hoydick does? nnMuch has been written about the bullying behavior of Mr. DeCilio and Ms. Hotdick’s supporters at the recent public meeting at Bunnell High School. Ms. Hoydick refuses to condemn this. nnIf you do not condemn this publicly, then you are condoning this awful behavior.nnPerhaps because she is just following the orders of Mr. DeCilio? How disgusting and disappointing to learn that a powerful woman thinks bullying other women is OK.nn”Two young women, one of whom was my daughter, were outside the building, handing out an informational paper that outlined, without embellishment or editorial comment, the publicly available voting record of the Republican mayoral candidate, Ms. Laura Hoydick.”nn”These young women were verbally harassed and bullied by multiple people, some of whom were shouting within inches of their faces. At least one of them is a close personal affiliate of the candidate herself.”nn”I bring this to your attention to ask the following questions: We have seen this happening over the recent year in our national discourse – Is this what we want for Stratford? Why would the dissemination of oneu2019s voting record be a source of derision, rather than pride?” nnBarbara Weber-Chess, MDnCT Post, Oct. 30, 2017

