McGorty supports Hoydick, GOP on Election Day

I am writing to offer my enthusiastic support of Laura Hoydick to be the next mayor of Stratford.
I have had the pleasure of working alongside Laura for the past three years, promoting Stratford’s interests and defending our residents against the massive tax hikes and failed fiscal policies of Gov. Dannel Malloy. I have known her as a strong advocate for Stratford who tirelessly works for the people she represents. Laura has a long and deep history of service and volunteerism for Stratford, and brings the skills to make projects happen, and the ability to build consensus across the aisle.
Her management experience, award-winning work with the Bridgeport Regional Business Council and work as executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce make her an ideal choice to spur economic development in town. Her dedication to Stratford’s schools and children, and volunteer work with groups like Sterling House, Perry House, Stratford Visiting Nurses’ Association (to name just a few) demonstrate her compassion and passion for Stratford residents, and the deep roots that keep her grounded to this community.
I am proud to support her candidacy for mayor of Stratford, where I know those skills will be essential in changing the tone and direction of town government for the better. I urge Stratford voters to support Laura, and the entire endorsed slate of great Republican candidates.