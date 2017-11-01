Stratford Star

Time to take the town back

By Stratford Star on November 1, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

It’s time to take our town back!

I want to thank the good people of Stratford for their time and attention to this year’s election. I have truly enjoyed meeting and speaking with the folks. I want to thank you for opening your doors to me, for discussing the issues, for attending the mayoral debates, and most of all for caring about our town. I look forward to the Nov. 7 election when we will learn who will lead our town.

We are at a critical juncture in our town, and this is a very important election. Our financial position is very poor, and it is time to get a financial professional in the mayor’s office. We cannot afford another four years of politicians leading our town and playing the same old games.  

On Nov. 7 you need to ask yourself two questions. Are you tired of the politics in our town, and would you like to finally have a financial professional in the mayor’s office? If the answer is yes, then there is only one choice to make — Sandra Zalik for Mayor. Vote Row C.

Sandra Zalik

Petitioning mayoral candidate

Related posts:

  1. Zalik states her positions
  2. Zalik to Council: Do your job
  3. Hoydick: GOP team will make Stratford better
  4. Think strategically, vote for Paul

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Vote for Prez Palmer Next Post Kids Helping Kids holds Thanksgiving Bread Bake
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Alta Vista

    Of course, there has never been a petitioning candidate who has won elected office in Stratford, so please consider carefully who you are ACTUALLY ELECTING when you vote for Ms. Zalik…the spoiler candidate.nnAlso, for someone who makes their business career their main claim for office, it would be far more impressive if it was someone who had NOT been laid off from a Fortune 500 company, as Ms. Zalik says she was due to cutbacks. nnObviously, whatever her skills, she was not considered enough of a ‘financial professional’ to be essential to her previous employer.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress