Time to take the town back

It’s time to take our town back!
I want to thank the good people of Stratford for their time and attention to this year’s election. I have truly enjoyed meeting and speaking with the folks. I want to thank you for opening your doors to me, for discussing the issues, for attending the mayoral debates, and most of all for caring about our town. I look forward to the Nov. 7 election when we will learn who will lead our town.
We are at a critical juncture in our town, and this is a very important election. Our financial position is very poor, and it is time to get a financial professional in the mayor’s office. We cannot afford another four years of politicians leading our town and playing the same old games.
On Nov. 7 you need to ask yourself two questions. Are you tired of the politics in our town, and would you like to finally have a financial professional in the mayor’s office? If the answer is yes, then there is only one choice to make — Sandra Zalik for Mayor. Vote Row C.