To the Editor:

It is with great pleasure that I write to support Prez Palmer to represent District 6 on the Stratford Town Council. Prez has impressed me with his commitment to serve not only our town, but also our nation.

Prez served as an officer in the Army earning his status as a combat veteran, and rose to the challenge locally as a two time endorsed candidate for State Senator to represent the people of Stratford in the capital. Prez has canvassed the entire 6th District in a door-to-door, person-to-person approach. This is why he won a decisive primary in September and why I encourage everyone in District 6 to support him in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Wooster Middle School.

Prez Palmer is the right choice to lead the 6th District forward. He understands and cares about the concerns of all Stratford’s citizens. Prez has the skills and competencies needed on our Town Council. While serving in the U.S. military he was a finance officer and certified as a comptroller tasked with oversight and management of multi-million dollar budgets. Internal control compliance assurance was one of his key specialization areas.

Prez Palmer has the background, the passion, and the commitment to perform the duties of this office. Just as I will, I encourage everyone voting at Wooster Middle School to cast their ballot and vote for Prez Palmer for the District 6 Town Council.