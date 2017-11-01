Stratford Star

Vote for Prez Palmer

By Stratford Star on November 1, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

It is with great pleasure that I write to support Prez Palmer to represent District 6 on the Stratford Town Council. Prez has impressed me with his commitment to serve not only our town, but also our nation.

Prez served as an officer in the Army earning his status as a combat veteran, and rose to the challenge locally as a two time endorsed candidate for State Senator to represent the people of Stratford in the capital. Prez has canvassed the entire 6th District in a door-to-door, person-to-person approach. This is why he won a decisive primary in September and why I encourage everyone in District 6 to support him in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7  at Wooster Middle School.

Prez Palmer is the right choice to lead the 6th District forward. He understands and cares about the concerns of all Stratford’s citizens. Prez has the skills and competencies needed on our Town Council. While serving in the U.S. military he was a finance officer and certified as a comptroller tasked with oversight and management of multi-million dollar budgets. Internal control compliance assurance was one of his key specialization areas.

Prez Palmer has the background, the passion, and the commitment to perform the duties of this office. Just as I will, I encourage everyone voting at Wooster Middle School to cast their ballot and vote for Prez Palmer for the District 6 Town Council.

Dr. Frederick J. Streets

Related posts:

  1. Gresko supports Philips for mayor
  2. Town government needs new faces
  3. LETTER: Election lessons from Scripture
  4. Philips offers her vision and solutions

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Splash offers free car washes for veterans Next Post Time to take the town back
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Mikael Hunt

    Before you go telling us Prez is the best thing since sliced bread maybe someone should spellcheck for him. His flier is ridiculous. Someone should ask him why they won’t hire him as a substitute teacher in Stratford anymore, or about why he changed his name from Alvin to Prez, or what the real story is on his service to our country? As a member of the VFW the 6th District would be making a huge mistake electing this clown. His signs are like those low-life ambulance chasing attorney commercials you see on the Jerry Springer Show.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress