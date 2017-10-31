Look carefully at the mayoral candidates

At the risk of stating the obvious, the office of Mayor of Stratford is a four-year term, and things may not go well for the town, if the wrong person gets in. I implore the voters of Stratford to look carefully at the candidate’s experience, to make sure it is a good fit with the job description, but also to make sure you are onboard with where the new Mayor wants to lead us.
All candidates want to “move us forward,” but as New York City is finding out, backsliding is possible, when the mayor puts social theory and his own Marxist utopian view, ahead of pragmatic decision making, and dealing with the world as it is, not how we want it to be.
So for Stratford, let’s hope for a mayor who will 1) keep things from getting worse, especially regarding drugs, 2) improve what can be improved, 3) always remember taxes aren’t contributions, they are coerced payments forced upon citizens, and so be frugal in spending because of that and 4) forget about “transforming Stratford” based on some idealistic fantasy of how people should live and behave.