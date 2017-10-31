Stratford Star

Look carefully at the mayoral candidates

By Stratford Star on October 31, 2017 in Letters · 2 Comments

To the Editor:

At the risk of stating the obvious, the office of Mayor of Stratford is a four-year term, and things may not go well for the town, if the wrong person gets in. I implore the voters of Stratford to look carefully at the candidate’s experience, to make sure it is a good fit with the job description, but also to make sure you are onboard with where the new Mayor wants to lead us.

All candidates want to “move us forward,” but as New York City is finding out, backsliding is possible, when the mayor puts social theory and his own Marxist utopian view, ahead of pragmatic decision making, and dealing with the world as it is, not how we want it to be.

So for Stratford, let’s hope for a mayor who will 1) keep things from getting worse, especially regarding drugs, 2) improve what can be improved, 3) always remember taxes aren’t contributions, they are coerced payments forced upon citizens, and so be frugal in spending because of that and 4) forget about “transforming Stratford” based on some idealistic fantasy of how people should live and behave.

Jerry Cunningham

  • Kenny

    THIS TOWN NEEDS AN ENEMA

  • Alta Vista

    I fully support Mr. Cunningham’s position as far as abandoning the ‘transformation’ of Stratford and setting realistic goals.nnFolks, the AFST is never going to save you a dime in taxes. nnMs. Hoydick is playing a cynical game when she says she’s working hard to bring Amazon here. Not going to happen. nnIn fact, she never even sent a proposal to Amazon in time for their deadline!nnLet’s stick to reality and as Mr. Cunningham says, “…dealing with the world as it is, not how we want it to be.”

