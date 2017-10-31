Stratford Star

Hoydick will be ‘exceptional’ mayor

By Stratford Star on October 31, 2017 in Letters · 3 Comments

To the Editor:

Over the many years I have been involved in Stratford, I have worked with all three candidates for mayor. While all are skilled and honorable people, I can assert without reservation that Laura Hoydick has the skill set, the temperament, the experience, the firm understanding, the respect, and the wisdom to move Stratford forward to growing prosperity and restore unity among our citizens.

Laura is a consistent voice against higher taxes and spending, and an advocate for seniors, children, and the vulnerable among us. Laura is a skilled negotiator, a person who prizes collaborative decision making, and one who comes to decisions after careful contemplation and listening to all sides. She reaches out to former rivals and honors her word once given. She possesses a record of serving everyone – regardless of party. These traits will serve her well as she confronts the challenges and contentious issues that face our town.

Laura is well connected to the people through her volunteerism and involvement in civic organizations of every kind. Laura has been a champion of Stratford businesses for many years as the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. Truly, Stratford employers and job creators could not have a better friend in Town Hall than Laura Hoydick.

Laura Hoydick has heard the call to serve many times, and each time answered with resolve. Laura will be an exceptional mayor because she has the motivation, experience, and talents to raise up Stratford, so that Stratford and all of its citizens can succeed.

Christopher Silhavey

Republican Zoning Commission candidate

  • Alta Vista

    Let’s all remember that if Ms. Hoydick does not condemn the bullying tactics of Mr. Decilio for his recent actions at Bunnell High School it means she condones them. nnAnd what does that say about a female politician in 2017 that she supports the bullying of women who are handing out copies of her voting record?

  • Always left, usually right

    Sorry, you can’t be a part=time mayor and be exceptional.

  • Thayer

    Laura is well connected to the people that have HURT this town!!!!!!!

