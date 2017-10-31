Hoydick will be ‘exceptional’ mayor

To the Editor:

Over the many years I have been involved in Stratford, I have worked with all three candidates for mayor. While all are skilled and honorable people, I can assert without reservation that Laura Hoydick has the skill set, the temperament, the experience, the firm understanding, the respect, and the wisdom to move Stratford forward to growing prosperity and restore unity among our citizens.

Laura is a consistent voice against higher taxes and spending, and an advocate for seniors, children, and the vulnerable among us. Laura is a skilled negotiator, a person who prizes collaborative decision making, and one who comes to decisions after careful contemplation and listening to all sides. She reaches out to former rivals and honors her word once given. She possesses a record of serving everyone – regardless of party. These traits will serve her well as she confronts the challenges and contentious issues that face our town.

Laura is well connected to the people through her volunteerism and involvement in civic organizations of every kind. Laura has been a champion of Stratford businesses for many years as the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. Truly, Stratford employers and job creators could not have a better friend in Town Hall than Laura Hoydick.

Laura Hoydick has heard the call to serve many times, and each time answered with resolve. Laura will be an exceptional mayor because she has the motivation, experience, and talents to raise up Stratford, so that Stratford and all of its citizens can succeed.

Christopher Silhavey