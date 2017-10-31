Town in need of kind, respectful leaders

To the Editor:

As we approach a new opportunity for change Tuesday, I would love the opportunity to highlight the need for positivity in this town.

Stratford is a beautiful and diverse melting pot of residents and families, working hard for a kind climate and enriching opportunities. It is easy to see, take a look around and see the academic leaders our schools are educating, the philanthropic young adults families are raising and the community pride so many in Stratford share.

We are unique, because as a nation, we are too entitled and struggling to put the needs of others, before our own. I believe the heart of, and the majority of this town, want Stratford to be a beacon for change, and this change begins now. We need leaders with strong resumes and professional experience, leading Stratford. We need progressive, not regressive, minds. We need civil minded people willing to stay seated until tough decisions are made. We need people who can work collaboratively, so goals are met. We need kind and respectful citizens as leaders because our younger generations are watching, and learning, and they are this town’s future.

Stratford has been a phenomenal place to call home and truly does offer a great deal, from forest to shore. Get out and talk to your neighbor, and keep all of these attributes in mind when casting your votes for local leaders to represent you on the Stratford Board of Education, Town Council and as your mayor on Nov. 7.