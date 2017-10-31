Stratford Star

Stratford needs young leaders like Tran

By Stratford Star on October 31, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

Four years ago, I decided to run for mayor, won the primary, and became Democratic candidate for mayor. Four years later, I was compelled to run again, but unfortunately realized a different outcome. I enjoyed the experience of meeting so many wonderful people going door to door. I was especially impressed meeting a newcomer running for 1st District town councilman. His name is Bieu Tran.

Before meeting Bieu, I vetted him to learn more about his background. I learned of his banking experience that I felt would bring much needed fiscal understanding and discipline to town government. Bieu’s experience in consumer protection, regulatory compliance, and fight against financial crime was also very impressive. I talked to many people who worked with Bieu, and everyone had nothing but praise about him.

Like most people who meet Bieu, I was also impressed. Together we decided to form a partnership and went door to door throughout the 1st District. I got to see Bieu Tran up close and saw how he listened and responded to the needs of the people. He impressed me as one who is innovative and will use his experience to better serve the needs of our struggling citizens. 

Stratford needs young leaders like Bieu who has the character and discipline to move Stratford forward. That is why I am urging everyone to vote for Bieu Tran as 1st District Councilman on Nov. 7. He will be a great addition to help Stephanie Philips better serve you as mayor.

Joe Paul

Related posts:

  1. Former teacher supports Tran
  2. Tran ‘a refreshing’ candidate
  3. Writer backs Tran for Council
  4. Council member endorses Tran

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post I support Philips’ plan for business Next Post Town in need of kind, respectful leaders
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • concerned

    As a voter in the first district I am concerned with why Mr. Tran has yet to file the required form 20 that document his campaign contributions and expenses. Every other candidate running for office in Stratford has done so. The filings are easy to see on the town website under Municipal Elections 2017 then go to financial filings. As a newcomer to Stratford politics and as an unknown to me I would like to know where his contributions are coming from. The filing of this form isn’t optional it’s required by state law. Period. Given Mr. Tran’s credentials,and yes I read his handout, is clearly aware that he or his treasurer MUST file this document. Yet it is nowhere to be found. If form 20 hasn’t been filed intentionally there is a clear and serious problem. If it’s an oversight then it shows there is a problem following regulations. Either way this issue shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress