Stratford needs young leaders like Tran

To the Editor:

Four years ago, I decided to run for mayor, won the primary, and became Democratic candidate for mayor. Four years later, I was compelled to run again, but unfortunately realized a different outcome. I enjoyed the experience of meeting so many wonderful people going door to door. I was especially impressed meeting a newcomer running for 1st District town councilman. His name is Bieu Tran.

Before meeting Bieu, I vetted him to learn more about his background. I learned of his banking experience that I felt would bring much needed fiscal understanding and discipline to town government. Bieu’s experience in consumer protection, regulatory compliance, and fight against financial crime was also very impressive. I talked to many people who worked with Bieu, and everyone had nothing but praise about him.

Like most people who meet Bieu, I was also impressed. Together we decided to form a partnership and went door to door throughout the 1st District. I got to see Bieu Tran up close and saw how he listened and responded to the needs of the people. He impressed me as one who is innovative and will use his experience to better serve the needs of our struggling citizens.

Stratford needs young leaders like Bieu who has the character and discipline to move Stratford forward. That is why I am urging everyone to vote for Bieu Tran as 1st District Councilman on Nov. 7. He will be a great addition to help Stephanie Philips better serve you as mayor.