Holiday refuse schedule

By Stratford Star on November 3, 2017

The Sanitation Division of Public Works will be working Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day to provide uninterrupted collection of refuse, recycling and yard waste. However, the Transfer Station on Watson Boulevard will be closed on Nov. 11.

Residents using refuse cans must use the standard 32-gallon capacity container; garbage or yard waste contained in the larger 45-gallon capacity will not be collected.

Stratford now offers single stream recycling. To find a list of rules, visit townofstratford.com or call the Public Works office at 203-385-4080 Monday through Friday.

  • Dave M

    That would be Nov 10th not 11th that would be saturday.

