Hoydick: GOP team will make Stratford better

By Stratford Star on October 31, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

When I think about Stratford, our people, natural resources, and prospects for improvement, I get excited at our opportunity. Going door to door has been positive and informative. People are worried that our taxes are too high and students are not performing as well as they should. But Stratford residents, for the most part, are willing to pull together to support a vision and path that will improve our town and make Stratford better.

I am excited to be running with such a strong and positive slate of volunteers who want to make Stratford better. These men and women, many of whom are new to politics, are willing to volunteer their time to give from their experience to promote and improve Stratford. I am honored to be on the same slate with them.

I am thankful to all those who have supported, volunteered, attended fundraisers, put signs in their yards, made phone calls and spoken positively about our team. I appreciative the family and friends who have encouraged, helped and spiritually supported me from the announcement in May through Nov. 7. I thank those who have helped keep the campaign positive, reinforcing our demand for a respectful government that conducts its business with civility.

On Nov. 7 a vote for the Stratford Republican team will be a vote to move Stratford forward. I am excited about the opportunity to be working as Stratford’s mayor. Together we will make Stratford better. I hope to earn your vote on Election Day.

Laura Hoydick

Republican mayoral candidate

  • Alta Vista

    Ms. Hoydick, you promised to work hard to bring Amazon to Stratford and Bridgeport. nnSince the application period ended last week, can you update the taxpayers of Stratford on all your efforts to get the retail giant to open their second headquarters here? nnExactly what steps have you taken for this very important economic development? Thank you.

