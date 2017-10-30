Kelly lends support for Hoydick, Pia

To the Editor:

I have been proud to serve in the state Legislature alongside Laura Hoydick for the past seven years. During that time, Laura has been an effective advocate on behalf of Stratford, quickly rising to the post of Deputy Republican Leader, where she has been at the vanguard of the fight against Gov. Dannel Malloy’s failed economic policies and crushing tax hikes.

I know she will bring that effective advocacy to the role of mayor. In addition, she has critical experience that only comes from her service in state government, demonstrating her talent for working in a bipartisan fashion with local, state and federal officials, commissioners and department heads. It is this experience and skill that will make a crucial difference for Stratford.

I am also confident in the talents and skills of Chris Pia, candidate for Town Council in the 1st District where I reside. Like Laura, Chris has been traversing his district, working hard and meeting voters face-to-face. In his work as president of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce, past president of the Stratford Rotary Club and as a member of the Stratford Redevelopment Agency, he has demonstrated patience, a willingness to listen and the professionalism that will be central to returning civility to the Town Council.

I offer my enthusiastic support of Laura Hoydick for mayor, and Chris Pia for council in the 1st district, and I urge my fellow town residents to support them on Nov. 7.

State Sen. Kevin Kelly