Kelly lends support for Hoydick, Pia

By Stratford Star on October 30, 2017 in Letters · 4 Comments

To the Editor:

I have been proud to serve in the state Legislature alongside Laura Hoydick for the past seven years. During that time, Laura has been an effective advocate on behalf of Stratford, quickly rising to the post of Deputy Republican Leader, where she has been at the vanguard of the fight against Gov. Dannel Malloy’s failed economic policies and crushing tax hikes.

I know she will bring that effective advocacy to the role of mayor. In addition, she has critical experience that only comes from her service in state government, demonstrating her talent for working in a bipartisan fashion with local, state and federal officials, commissioners and department heads.  It is this experience and skill that will make a crucial difference for Stratford.  

I am also confident in the talents and skills of Chris Pia, candidate for Town Council in the 1st District where I reside.  Like Laura, Chris has been traversing his district, working hard and meeting voters face-to-face.  In his work as president of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce, past president of the Stratford Rotary Club and as a member of the Stratford Redevelopment Agency, he has demonstrated patience, a willingness to listen and the professionalism that will be central to returning civility to the Town Council.

I offer my enthusiastic support of Laura Hoydick for mayor, and Chris Pia for council in the 1st district, and I urge my fellow town residents to support them on Nov. 7.

State Sen. Kevin Kelly

21st District

 

  • Kenny

    If the Stratford Democrats donu2019t call for an investigation of the Registrar of Voteru2019s office and the Stratford Housing Authoritywith regards to Tom Malloysu2019s residency, voter status and chairmanship of the housing board, then The Democratsndeserve to lose in the upcoming election Nov 7th.nnIf Stephanie Phillips wants to be the leader of this town than she should show her leadership on this issue.nnIf Republican Chairman/Republican Registrar Lou Decilio wants to say everything is correct then letu2019s hear it.nnIf Republican town attorney Florek wants to explain the situation that would be helpful too as he serves on both Housing Authority and Town Council.nnI would like to hear candidates Zalik and Hoydick opinion on the situation.nnNo matter who wins Nov 7th there will still be a question of how is Tom Malloy a registered voter/resident of Woodbury since Oct 2016 allowed to a member of and chairman of The Stratford Housing Authority Board ?n n nSTRATFORD WE ARE BETTER THAN THIS

  • Frank Parady

    The only question regarding Ms. Hoydick, one she has so far refused to answer, is if she intends to attempt to hold on to her seat in Hartford if she prevails in the election here. All this talk about hard work and sacrifice…. is her state pension more important than our having a full time mayor?

  • Alta Vista

    I have a question about Laura Hoydick’s ability to tell the truth. nnRemember when she promised to bring Amazon here, and that would be our economic salvation? She seems to have gone quiet on that claim in recent weeks.nnThe very first item on Amazon’s list of requirements is a city of 1 million plus with a highly educated work force. Neither Stratford nor Bridgeport qualify. And that’s requirement number one!nnYet Ms. Hoydick, Joe Paul and Daniel Cook all LIED about this, claiming they would bring Amazon here. For the record, I am stating these three individuals are all liars. Plain and simple. And they are lying to you for their own personal advancement. Lovely.nnI assume that they were all lying because I’m giving them credit for having basic English comprehension skills.nnWhy vote for someone who will tell you pretty fairy tales about economic development instead of facing the reality of state cuts, state tax increases and an exodus of taxpayers from town?

    • Thayer

      This is the reason why Stratford is and always be a mess! No accountability by our elected officials!

