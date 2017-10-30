To the Editor:

During the 2016 presidential election, it was not unusual to hear talk of dissatisfaction with the candidates of both major political parties. Phrases such as “voting for the lesser of two evils” worked their way into water cooler conversations becoming almost as commonplace as the “Nobody 2016” bumper stickers. A conundrum for many.

In Stratford, we are now faced with a different type of election dilemma: how will we choose from three capable, highly qualified mayoral candidates, each with her own set of remarkable achievements?

Having to start somewhere to narrow the field, I selected my two favorites on the basis of each being the “official” candidate of their respective parties and my years of positive association with both. Now what? Both of my favorites are remarkable women who have long histories of service to our town on the local and state level. A score card would show they are just about even in dedication to our town, sincerity of purpose, and accomplishment.

Then the ah-ha moment struck. Keeping one of my favorites actively engaged as a state representative working for us in Hartford, and the other right here in Stratford in the mayor’s office is the answer. Dilemma solved. The dynamic duo of State Rep. Laura Hoydick and Mayor Stephanie Phillips working together on our behalf is a powerful and inspiring thought. We can have our cake and eat it too.

Regardless of how you make your decision, be sure to vote on Election Day.