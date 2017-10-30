Stratford Star

To the Editor:

During the 2016 presidential election, it was not unusual  to hear talk of dissatisfaction with the candidates of both major political parties. Phrases such as “voting for the lesser of two evils” worked their way into water cooler conversations becoming almost as commonplace as the “Nobody 2016” bumper stickers. A conundrum for many.

In Stratford, we are now faced with a different type of election dilemma: how will we choose from three capable, highly qualified mayoral candidates, each with her own set of remarkable achievements?

Having to start somewhere to narrow the field, I selected my two favorites on the basis of each being the “official” candidate of their respective parties and my years of positive association with both. Now what? Both of my favorites are remarkable women who have long histories of service to our town on the local and state level. A score card would show they are just about even in dedication to our town, sincerity of purpose, and accomplishment.

Then the ah-ha moment struck. Keeping one of my favorites actively engaged as a state representative working for us in Hartford, and the other right here in Stratford in the mayor’s office is the answer. Dilemma solved. The dynamic duo of State Rep. Laura Hoydick and Mayor Stephanie Phillips working together on our behalf is a powerful and inspiring thought. We can have our cake and eat it too.

Regardless of how you make your decision, be sure to vote on Election Day.

Rosemary Martin Hayduk

  • Alta Vista

    I agree with the Ms. Hayduk’s sentiment here u2013 given how divided opinions are in town and how heated the rhetoric has become u2013 we should set records with the percentage of eligible voters casting ballots. nnBut the truth of it is that neither party wants that. nnThey want a tiny sliver of the town’s taxpayers at the voting booths, so those in power can stay there. Or pass their positions on to political clones who will follow orders.nnProve them wrong u2013 everyone get out and vote!nnAlso, like Ms. Hayduk above, remember that NO PETITIONING CANDIDATE HAS EVER WON ELECTED OFFICE IN STRATFORD.nnPetitioning candidates fall into three categories. Either they are merely attention-seekers, (like all political ‘gadflies’), personally deluded individuals (like those who show up to rant before Town Council meetings) or are working secretly for one party or the other as a spoiler.nnThe petitioning candidate for Mayor is on the Stratford Financial Review Board. It’s been stated that they haven’t made a single recommendation in 2017! And that they haven’t even met for months! So much for dedication to Stratford… the only thing the petitioning candidate seems to care about is the Mayor’s $10,000 a month salary.

  • Andrew Kennedy

    OMG now i’ve seen all manner of hilarity! An appeal to Laura Hoydick’s supporters to vote against her because she’s so incredible as a state representative, let’s keep her there and hand over the keys to the mayor’s office to Stephanie Philips. anyone who knows the author of this letter knows she wouldn’t vote for a republican if you waterboarded her. for pete’s sake, if you can’t just say you support your candidate straight up and feel the need to resort to this weak rhetorical trick, things must be going south for you indeed. we see through you like used Neutrogena.

    • Kenny

      If the Stratford Democrats donu2019t call for an investigation of the Registrar of Voteru2019s office and the Stratford Housing Authority with regards to Tom Malloysu2019s residency, voter status and chairmanship of the housing board, then The Democratsdeserve to lose in the upcoming election Nov 7th.nnIf Stephanie Phillips wants to be the leader of this town than she should show her leadership on this issue.nnIf Republican Chairman/Republican Registrar Lou Decilio wants to say everything is correct then letu2019s hear it.nnIf Republican town attorney Florek wants to explain the situation that would be helpful too as he serves on both Housing Authority and Town Council.nnI would like to hear candidates Zalik and Hoydick opinion on the situation.nnNo matter who wins Nov 7th there will still be a question of how is Tom Malloy a registered voter/resident of Woodbury since Oct 2016nallowed to a member of and prior chairman of The Stratford Housing Authority Board ?n n nSTRATFORD WE ARE BETTER THAN THIS

      • Paul Frank

        This does not have good optics. Stratford residents should handling these functions, not out of town people

