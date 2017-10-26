Stratford’s state reps support bipartisan budget

Stratford’s state representatives voted in support of a bipartisan state budget compromise on Thursday morning.

In a special session of the state House of Representative today, Reps. Laura Hoydick, Ben McGorty and Joe Gresko voted in support of a bipartisan budget compromise arrived at after a months-long budget impasse that lasted well beyond the close of the regular legislative session at the beginning June. The vote today ends the longest budget impasse in Connecticut history.

The proposed budget passed the House by a vote of 126-23. The budget had passed the Senate the previous evening by a vote of 33-3. The margin of favorable votes in both General Assembly chambers is large enough to override a veto from Gov. Dannel Malloy.

“This budget is far from perfect, but we were able to work together to save the $21 million in education cost share funds the governor threatened to slash from Stratford in his executive order,” said Hoydick, R-120., “We were also able to prevent towns like Stratford from having the burden of the cost of teachers’ pensions foisted on them by the state as the governor proposed. We also finally instituted a spending cap and a bond cap to reign in state spending, and phased in exemptions on taxes on Social Security and pensions. We also protected important services for the disabled. The alternatives we would face continuing under the governor’s executive order would have been devastating.”

McGorty, R-122, added that “I am pleased that we could finally arrive at a budget agreement and I am especially pleased that we will be phasing out the tax on Social Security and pensions, something I have been fighting for since I arrived here.”

“I hope the governor will sign it, but if he does not, we have the numbers to see it pass without him,” McGorty said.

Gresko, D-121, agreed with Hoydick in that the plan passed is not perfect, “but it prevents Stratford from losing over $20 million in state assistance through the Governor’s executive order budget.”

Gresko agreed that he appreciated the statutory changes made in the spending and bonding caps, “not forcing Stratford to pay for the Teacher Retirement Benefits and programs like Care4Kids and programs for the Intellectually and Developmentally Disabled being funded, but cuts in the Earned Income Tax Credit and energy Efficiency Funds and Green Bank were tough to handle. In the end, I could not in good conscious let the state and Stratford go any further without a budget.”