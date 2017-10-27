To the Editor:

I write in proud support of Ron Tichy for 2nd District Town Council. I am a long-time Stratford resident. And although Ron does not represent my district, I wish he did.

Ron is an outstanding human being who is extremely trustworthy. He genuinely cares about Stratford and its future. He is passionate about the District Counsel position. If you have not yet had the opportunity to meet him and speak with him, I encourage you to do so. Ron’s positions are persuasive and thought-provoking. I was surprised and hurt to learn that some residents have defamed Ron’s character, his values, and his intended commitments. Moreover, those who made such uninformed and closed-minded comments did so without giving Ron a chance.

If you know Ron Tichy, and what he stands for, he is above all else a hard-working family man. It is time that Stratford benefits from Ron’s hard work and admirable ethics. Stratford needs new leadership and new opportunity. We have not had either in a long time. I have had the pleasure of working with Ron for some years now. In my experience, Ron is a leader — a take-charge person who will see things through. Ron stands for change and would like to share that with his neighbors. Stratford needs change! If you are in the 2nd District, your vote for Ron Tichy will make all the difference. He will not let you down.