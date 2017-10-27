Stratford Star

Ron Tichy for 2nd District

By Stratford Star on October 27, 2017

To the Editor:

I write in proud support of Ron Tichy for 2nd District Town Council. I am a long-time Stratford resident. And although Ron does not represent my district, I wish he did.

Ron is an outstanding human being who is extremely trustworthy. He genuinely cares about Stratford and its future. He is passionate about the District Counsel position. If you have not yet had the opportunity to meet him and speak with him, I encourage you to do so. Ron’s positions are persuasive and thought-provoking. I was surprised and hurt to learn that some residents have defamed Ron’s character, his values, and his intended commitments. Moreover, those who made such uninformed and closed-minded comments did so without giving Ron a chance.

If you know Ron Tichy, and what he stands for, he is above all else a hard-working family man. It is time that Stratford benefits from Ron’s hard work and admirable ethics. Stratford needs new leadership and new opportunity. We have not had either in a long time. I have had the pleasure of working with Ron for some years now. In my experience, Ron is a leader — a take-charge person who will see things through. Ron stands for change and would like to share that with his neighbors. Stratford needs change! If you are in the 2nd District, your vote for Ron Tichy will make all the difference. He will not let you down.

Rose Stonaha

  • Trevor

    The change is needed at the top and not in the 2nd district. You had a great hard working compassionate councilman that was basically run out by false charges by the opposing party. Ron will be nothing but one of Laura’s puppets. Out of Harkins 8 years, the RTC has not controlled the 2nd district with “their puppet candidate” and it shows by what Lou and his people have done the past 2 years. Matt Catalano (R) was there for 6 years and he spoke the truth and fought the tax increases and supported NO to the WPCA sale. Mark Dumas (R), like Catalano was not a supporter of the administration so he was on the outside looking in and Scott Farrington-Posner is a (D) so he definetely didn’t fit in with the RTC. I feel bad for you people in the 2nd, you lost a good person and are gaining a puppet. Posner has worked to clean up Longbrook Park/Penders Field yet the mayor & PW worked against him so things would not get done, once Tichey is elected you will see changes there and Ron will take the credit to make Scott look bad. What a waste and shame. If any of you have attended any of the Longbrook Park Commission meetings you would know the truth.

