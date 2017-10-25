Manus to receive town defense in lawsuit

Councilwoman Tina Manus will have legal assistance from the town as she defends herself against a developer suing her for libel and slander.

Manus, who represents the 10th District, said Tuesday that she will be represented by John Henry Steele, who does work with Berchem, Moses and Devlin. Manus said she had no say in who would represent her.

“I’m really happy that the town attorneys and Town Hall have given the residents of our town confidence in our following of the laws and our trustworthiness,” said Manus, who attended a mayoral candidate forum at Bunnell High School. “The fact that volunteers who come after me will receive this same treatment, they will be indemnified.”

Manus is being sued by Gerard Kiley Jr., a principal with the development group SHD Hawley LLC. In the Aug. 10 filing, recorded in Stamford Superior Court, Kiley said that Manus lied to the Stratford Zoning Commission at its March 28 meeting in which the commission was considering a proposed housing complex at 99 Hawley Lane. The commission was hearing a proposal to change zoning regulations that would have allowed residential use in an office park district.

According to a letter Manus received on April 24 from attorney Bryan LeClerc, the town will not assume damages against Manus. But it would provide a defense against any claim brought against her.

According to the lawsuit, Manus interrupted the meeting after a decision had been made and lied to the Zoning Commission chairman by saying she was “threatened” at the hearing. The lawsuit contends that Manus informed the chairperson “that the police were on their way and suggested that the chairperson wait for the police to arrive.”

According to the lawsuit, Manus “also lied in her initial report to the Stratford Police Department,” saying to a police officer “that Kiley ‘approached’ her and stated to Manus that ‘you’re not going to like what’s going to happen next.’”

Manus said she said nothing derogatory about Kiley’s business during the Zoning Commission meeting and that SHD Hawley had worked hard with neighbors to help them understand what they were doing. Manus said she did not “throw a fit” during the meeting. She said she called police as she felt scared. Manus said she talked with Town Attorney John Florek privately to communicate her concerns.

“When you’re scared or threatened, you don’t stand up and stomp your feet and yell at somebody. You don’t go to the back and say, ‘What do you mean by that?’ You call the police and let them intervene and the police also said to do that,” Manus said.