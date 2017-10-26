DeLauro endorses Philips

Stephanie Philips has picked up another national congressional endorsement in her mayoral campaign.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro has endorsed Philips ahead of the Nov. 7 town election.
“Stephanie Philips has a proven record of providing strong leadership in an effort to get things done for families in Stratford,” DeLauro said in a statement. “Stephanie not only has a vision for Stratford, but a plan to achieve those goals. Every day Stephanie is working to find common-sense solutions for Stratford.”
“I hope the people of Stratford will join me in supporting Stephanie Philips for Mayor in Stratford and the Democratic Team.”
Philips said it is “an honor to have the trust and commitment of the federal delegation.” Philips was previously endorsed by U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, also a Democrat.
“Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is a tireless fighter for the people of Stratford. I know that as mayor this support will be critical to make sure our federal projects get priority,” Philips said.