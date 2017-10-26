Stratford Star

DeLauro endorses Philips

By Stratford Star on October 26, 2017 in Community, News, Town Government · 5 Comments

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro

Stephanie Philips has picked up another national congressional endorsement in her mayoral campaign.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro has endorsed Philips ahead of the Nov. 7 town election.

“Stephanie Philips has a proven record of providing strong leadership in an effort to get things done for families in Stratford,” DeLauro said in a statement. “Stephanie not only has a vision for Stratford, but a plan to achieve those goals. Every day Stephanie is working to find common-sense solutions for Stratford.”

“I hope the people of Stratford will join me in supporting Stephanie Philips for Mayor in Stratford and the Democratic Team.”

Philips said it is “an honor to have the trust and commitment of the federal delegation.” Philips was previously endorsed by U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, also a Democrat.

“Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is a tireless fighter for the people of Stratford. I know that as mayor this support will be critical to make sure our federal projects get priority,” Philips said.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford Republicans hold open house
  2. Second District candidates to participate in forum
  3. Candidate profile: Scott Farrington-Posner, District 2
  4. State Senate, District 21 candidates: Kelly (R) and Palmer (D)

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post St. V’s offers patients new heart failure monitoring solution Next Post Stratford's state reps support bipartisan budget
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Frank Parady

    The congresswoman is not the only “fighter for the people of Stratford”, call it fighting, advocating, representing, leading, or standing tall, for all of the people, all those terms apply to Stephanie Philips too! She has earned the opportunity to lead our town, to be elected our mayor! She has proven and shown over and over that she has “been in the trenches”, in the front lines, doing so much, so well, for all of the people. Her opponents are good people, wonderful women each in their own way. But Ms. Philips has worked longer, harder, better for Stratford. Her election will usher in a new era in our local government, open, accessible and effective government.

  • Andrew Kennedy

    Breaking news! Democrat endorses Democrat! An endorsement that is as amazing an achievement as putting on a hat. Hilarious.

    • give me a break

      The salary of a congress person is $174,000 per year. Not bad. Wish I made that. How does she become worth over $26,000,000.00 on that. Good stock tips I guess. An elitist phony just like Bluenthal.

      • Kenny

        How are the salary and benefits at the housing authority?

        • Give me a break

          Adequate I’m sure. I’m self employed. They all make more than I do.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress