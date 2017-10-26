Tran is real

To the Editor:

Michelle Obama once said “Public office doesn’t change who you are, it reveals who you are.” To this point, I can attest to the “real” Bieu Tran before his many accomplishments and endeavor in politics, having grown up with him and knowing him for over 15 years. Bieu is not only the pride of the Asian-American community but also the voice of the immigrant community in our state.

Bieu was a pioneer at a young age. At 12, Bieu organized neighborhood kids to play soccer as a way to stand up to bullies in an area where immigrant kids were often targeted. At 15, when our good friend and three of his family members were killed in a horrific fire, Bieu rallied the community to raise money for this cause. At 22, Bieu became a state commissioner and treasurer with the Asian Pacific American Affairs Commission, having been appointed by President Pro Tempore, Senator Martin Looney. At 23, Bieu organized the first of three lunar festivals, drawing a cumulative of over 5,000 people to the event, which highlighted the cultural-ethnic diversity in our community. At 24, he earned a commission as an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He is now running for office in Stratford to serve the hard working people of our town.

I shared these personal stories with you, the people of Stratford, in order to let you know the man you will be voting for. While Bieu has been given many titles in his life—leader, father, professor, commissioner, lieutenant, and soon councilman—the one that I am most proud to give him time and time again is friend.

As a Stratford resident, I hope the voters of the 1st District will support Bieu on Nov. 7. I am proud to support a man who has come from nothing and made something out of himself. He has held the belief that “God will make a way out of no way” as long as we work together and have faith.