Stratford Star

Vote no, again

By Stratford Star on October 25, 2017 in Letters · 7 Comments

To the Editor:

Two years ago the voters of Stratford overwhelmingly decided by a 3-to-1 margin that the Republican party plan to sell the Water Pollution Control Authority plant to the Greater New Haven group should not be allowed to happen. Since then, our sewer rates have not only stabilized, they have decreased.

Now the same Republican party has brought forth another slate of candidates, some new faces and some the same old, but many, including their mayoral candidate, who supported the sale of our sewer plant to an outside governing authority.

As Shakespeare wrote, the past is prologue. Voters, take the time to learn the facts, know where your candidates stood and now stand on this important issue, and please vote accordingly.

George and Marie Guman

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: We should ask for better
  2. Keep town moving in the right direction
  3. Stratford needs business people
  4. Gresko supports Philips for mayor

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Sherman supports Hoydick and Tichy Next Post Theatre Arts Workshops offered for grades K-5
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Trevor

    Could not have said it any better, however are Stratford voters smart enough not to vote this group in again? We have had 8 years of tax increases, no transparency and the “Friends and Family Plan” in this town too long. Change is long overdue.

  • Kenny

    The same Republicans who keep former council chairman Tom Malloy on the Housing Authority either though he has been a resident and registered voter in Woodbury , Ct for over 1 year.

    • Alta Vista

      The record clearly shows that you do not have to live in town, or even in your local district, to hold office in Stratford u2013 even though this is expressly prohibited in the Town’s charter. nnIf you move out of town or out of your voting district, it states you have effectively abandoned your office and rescinds your right to participate in the town’s government.nnBut if the top elected official in town flaunts this rule, why do we think anyone else would be held accountable? nnIn Stratford local politics (and the BOE) are not about living or serving locally, it’s about paying tribute to the crooks, um ‘public servants’ who got you your town job in the first place.nnThere have been MANY people employed by the town that then voted on budgets including their own salaries. And guess what? The needle only moves in one direction: up!

    • No Transparency

      Very interesting, but what can we do about it? The mayor has been living in Shelton for a year and nothing could be done about it. Funny how Paul Hoydick runs the SHA.

      • Kenny

        So Nothing can be done? Even if you are Treasurer of A PAC and you use a Stratford address for your address in 2017.

        • No Transparency

          How can anyone prove Harkins & Malloy live out of town?

          • Kenny

            WOULD THIS HELP AT ALL?nnOverview of Thomas J Malloy nLives in: Woodbury, ConnecticutnnnThomas Malloy ‘s Voter RegistrationnParty Affiliation: Republican PartynRegistered to Vote In: Connecticut nRegistration Date: 10/06/2016 nVoter Status: Active nPrecinct: 00nCongressional District: 005nSenate District: 032

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress