Vote no, again

To the Editor:

Two years ago the voters of Stratford overwhelmingly decided by a 3-to-1 margin that the Republican party plan to sell the Water Pollution Control Authority plant to the Greater New Haven group should not be allowed to happen. Since then, our sewer rates have not only stabilized, they have decreased.

Now the same Republican party has brought forth another slate of candidates, some new faces and some the same old, but many, including their mayoral candidate, who supported the sale of our sewer plant to an outside governing authority.

As Shakespeare wrote, the past is prologue. Voters, take the time to learn the facts, know where your candidates stood and now stand on this important issue, and please vote accordingly.