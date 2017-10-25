Pick Putrimas for Town Council

To the Editor:

Donald Putrimas and I have been friends since we were teenagers so I can tell you some things about him that would make him a good town councilman. He’s honest, smart, hard working, and levelheaded.

He started in the South End of Bridgeport where his dad was a factory worker and had a successful career as a financial accountant in several well-known companies. His job took him to California but he never forgot where he came from and moved to Stratford to be near friends who “knew him when,” so he is very down to earth.

Besides the usual chores we all do, he has stayed busy with volunteer activities. So, you might recognize him if you bought a hot dog at the Main Street Festival, or had your papers shredded down at the Baldwin Center. If any of you went to any of the Finance Advisory Committee meetings, you saw him working with his committee to find ways to cut town expenses. You might have seen him at meetings of the Town Council, Zoning Board, or any of of the other groups that are part of the life of this town. He is interested in the present and future of Stratford and wants to help it move forward while keeping everything that makes it so special.

Whether or not we have someone like this working for us is up to you on Nov. 7. I know who I’m voting for.