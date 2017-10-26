Stratford Star

Vote for Philips and her team

By Stratford Star on October 26, 2017 in Letters · 19 Comments

To the Editor:

To some this may seem like a partisan letter, but I tell you it is more about policy then party.

It is a policy of taxes that is he overwhelming issue we all must consider in this upcoming election. The failed policies of the John Harkins/Beth Daponte administration have left our residence financially choking to death with a mill rate near 40.

But those over bloated budgets that we’ve seen in the past may still have a second life to continue. The telltale ale sign is the fact that Council Chairman Beth Daponte has endorsed Republicans Laura Hoydick and Chris Pia in the upcoming election. Daponte’s endorsement can only mean that if Hoydick and Pia are elected, they would continue with fiscal policies that would bankrupt our community and turn Stratford into a ghost town.

To end this crushing tax burden we need to look for those that are willing to make those fiscally responsible budget cuts that had been proposed by Council members Scott Farrington- Posner, Greg Cann, and Tina Manus but were blocked by the Harkins/Daponte administration.

Stephanie Phillips is that person, who with her team, will follow through with the cuts that were proposed by the progressive Democrats on the current Council.  Fiscally responsible cuts that would have provide tax relief our residents.

That is why I am endorsing Stephanie Phillips for mayor along with all the candidates her slate for the Town Council, through the Board of Education to the zoning boards. From top on down, they are the team destined to make the appropriate changes necessary to bring us out of the darkness of our current administration and into the light of a better day for all.

John Rich

 

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: A ‘mystery’ about Philips
  2. LETTER: Election lessons from Scripture
  3. Gresko supports Philips for mayor
  4. LETTER: Stratford Democrats offer plan for town budget

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post A note about letters for next week Next Post Tran is real
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Nancy Baird Russo

    I think it is very unfair for you to use Beth Daponte’s endorsement against candidates Laura Hoydick & Chris Pia. That statement makes your endorsement for Stephanie Phillips & her entire slate fall on deaf ears. Your message makes you sound very bitter & close minded. So much for taking the high road.

    • Andrew Kennedy

      yeah, totally agree here. I’m sorry you lost your council race John, but try not to be so angry. breathe.nnI wouldn’t be so proud of those “no tax” budgets if I were you. they were a hoax and a fraud. They all had built-in deficits, million-dollar mistakes and made arbitrary cuts to town services without any consideration as to their implication.nnWhy didn’t these supposed fiscal watchdogs hold any workshops with agency heads so they could actually understand what is happening in the departments? previous councils did that. these council members weren’t interested. Stephanie Philips was the architect of these ridiculous budgets that would have resulted in future tax increases, just as she voted in favor of the pension obligation bond measure that caused the tax increases she is complaining about. We’re tired of hearing the lies – Philips and this crew have no credibility on taxes.

      • Sandy Cheeks

        Sorry you are so uninformed that you think those no tax budgets were a hoax and a fraud. The only lies I have seen through this whole election cycle are those from Hoydick and the RTC. Who would want to vote for a candidate who is backed by members of the RTC who lie and slander others? Ask Lou the real reason he tried to claim that Stephanie didn’t legally endorse 3 candidates when the endorsement wasn’t even biding just yet. Ask lou why last night he felt the need to run outside and yell at an elderly woman because he didn’t like the fact that Hoydick’s voting record speaks for itself.Ask Lou about the flyers he put out the past two years that were nothing but slander. Why is Hoydick letting him have any part of her campaign? Maybe she agrees with what he does. I’ve yet to see any dirty tricks from the DTC or sandra’s people. Why is that? Because they have a chance at winning and they understand that Hoydick isn’t even close.

    • Sandy Cheeks

      You are wrong on all accounts. The fact is that Hoydick is Harkins part 2. You forget that she replaced Him in congress. Her voting record shows she never deviates from the party line and this will come back to bite us if she was to win, which she won’t. You forget it was a republican mayor that ruined this town for the past 8 years. Vote Stephanie or Sandra, but do NOT vote hoydick unless you want to continue what Harkins has done. This op-ed is stating a fact and you just do not like the facts.

      • Andrew Kennedy

        Allow me to give you a civics lesson. There are three levels of government- local, state and federal. Harkins was a state representative, and Hoydick is one now. Congress is the federal government. Rosa DeLauro is your congresswoman. Neither Harkins or Hoydick served in congress – You don’t even know the difference.

    • Sandy Cheeks

      Hey Nancy, Ask Laura Hoydick why she voted no on that domestic violence bill that would have let a person who was the victim of domestic violence out of their lease if they needed to move to be safe. Ask her why she was against that same bill that would have added a $20 surcharge to marriage licences with $19 of that $20 going to fund domestic violence shelters. She is NOT a candidate for victims of domestic violence. That is for sure.

      • Andrew Kennedy

        This is nonsense. Laura has a great record on domestic violence issues. She opposed Governor Malloy’s massive cuts to domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers in 2016- where were you or Stephanie Philips when that was happening? She voted to prevent violent felons from qualifying for early release under the risk reduction program from Governor Malloy. Where were you or Stephanie Philips when that was going on? She opposed Malloy’s attempt on bail reform which would have released violent offenders (including those guilty of domestic violence offenses) without bail. Where were you and Stephanie Philips when that was going on? Nowhere. You will find no complaints in this publication from her or from you on these issues.

        • Sandy Cheeks

          How is it nonsense? It is FACT that she voted NO on HB 5246. Feel free to go read the facts yourself. I deal in facts, not accusations without proof like the RTC does.

    • Sandy Cheeks

      Hey Nancy, please ask Hoydick for me why she voted no on a bill that would have prevented employers from discriminating against unemployed applicants? I guess Laura doesn’t think someone who is unemployed should be able to get a job.

    • Sandy Cheeks

      Hey NANCY ASK LAURA HOYDICK WHY SHE VOTED NO ON A BILL THAT WOULD HAVE PROHIBITED DISCRIMINATION AGAINST PEOPLE BASED ON THEIR GENDER IDENTITY OR EXPRESSION?? Voting for Laura is voting for the right wing agenda. Not in my town.

      • Andrew Kennedy

        I saw the flyer that had this data on it. it also said she voted for Malloy’s second largest tax hike in state history (HB 7061) from 2015, when in fact she voted against that – but the late Terry Backer voted in favor of it. the flyer also said she voted in favor of HB 5591 last year which “imposes a state-run insurance plan on businesses”. She in fact voted against this. But Joe Gresko voted for it. you say the DTC hasn’t resorted to dirty tricks? thats ALL they are offering -lies and distortions. and you are helping them pollute our politics with it.

        • Sandy Cheeks

          You are incorrect about the flyer you are talking about. The flyer in question contained only facts. I would check your facts next time. The DTC has yet to do anything that can be considered ‘dirty politics’ You fail to show proof because there isn’t any. Good try though. I see that you are trying to deflect from her voting record though. Isn’t going to work facts are facts and easily checked. When you show some proof then we can talk. Lou needs to step down period.

          • Andrew Kennedy

            sorry you’re wrong. the original was posted in the Facebook election group- it had those items in it. again, you just don’t even begin to know what you’re talking about. instead you’re trying to sell everyone on a mother of three daughters being in favor of domestic abusers. pretty scummy.

          • Sandy Cheeks

            Again you show no proof. The flyer last night had all correct information on it. It was fact checked. You are incorrect. There is also no post on the election group of a flyer with false information on it. The scummy part is the fact that laura hoydick voted no on HB 5246 sorry the only scummy one is you who refuses to see facts and is pretending that hoydick actually cares about domestic violence victims. Saying she has 3 daughters is the same as saying because someone has a bi racial family member they cannot possibly be racist. Same bullcrap logic. If I were you I would quit while I was ahead you cannot debate facts sir.

  • Sandy Cheeks

    I would suggest anyone who takes the comments of Nancy and Andrew as a reason to not vote for Stephanie to also look at who is backing Laura Hoydick. Lou Decilio who last night harassed women outside of the debate who were handing out flyers with her voting record on it. When threatened with the police Lou did not care. Why is that? Why are they so afraid of her voting record to be out there for all to see?

    • Andrew Kennedy

      I think it would be better for people to see who’s backing Stephanie. Why aren’t you talking about that? Lots of Bridgeport donations. huge improper money orders on her campaign filings from suspicious sources she had to return. Dan Drew – the Democrat candidate who is now the subject of an SEEC investigation because he shook down town employees including police officers for campaign donations, and Geoff Luxembourg, his recently fired chief of staff in Middletown who gave $1000 to Stephanie. You tell me how these things are great for Stratford?

      • Sandy Cheeks

        Oh my, more dirty tricks from the republicans. Where is the proof of what you claim? You offer words and no proof. Sad. I cannot wait for Hoydick to lose and Lou to be forced to resign. Laura Why she would surround herself with someone who refused to attend mandated diversity classes because he claimed there was no ‘racial issues’ in stratford. Ask her why She is ok with someone on her campaign who put flyers out stating that the Cann family was suing the town (which was false) because their daughter was sexually harassed by a teacher. But she is for domestic violence victims? Doubtful. Lou isn’t and his family history shows that as well.

        • Andrew Kennedy

          the proof of what i said is in Stephanie’s campaign finance reports which are available online for you and everyone else in the world to see on the Stratford Town Clerk’s web site. maybe you should look before telling me it’s a “dirty trick.” look, you’re clearly not interested in facts, you’re just pushing distortions and lies. i get it- you’re a partisan hack activist. anyone who wonders can just go look for themselves.

          • Sandy Cheeks

            Says the guy who tries to claim Hoydick did not vote NO on HB 5246. The only Hack is you. I am not even voting for Stephanie but I find it amusing that hoydick is so threatened by her that the RTC is engaging in dirty politics. If the RTC was so proud of her voting record Lou would have never had a fit last night over facts. I would suggest you go and ask Lou about the flyer. Everything was fact.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress