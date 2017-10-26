Vote for Philips and her team

To the Editor:

To some this may seem like a partisan letter, but I tell you it is more about policy then party.

It is a policy of taxes that is he overwhelming issue we all must consider in this upcoming election. The failed policies of the John Harkins/Beth Daponte administration have left our residence financially choking to death with a mill rate near 40.

But those over bloated budgets that we’ve seen in the past may still have a second life to continue. The telltale ale sign is the fact that Council Chairman Beth Daponte has endorsed Republicans Laura Hoydick and Chris Pia in the upcoming election. Daponte’s endorsement can only mean that if Hoydick and Pia are elected, they would continue with fiscal policies that would bankrupt our community and turn Stratford into a ghost town.

To end this crushing tax burden we need to look for those that are willing to make those fiscally responsible budget cuts that had been proposed by Council members Scott Farrington- Posner, Greg Cann, and Tina Manus but were blocked by the Harkins/Daponte administration.

Stephanie Phillips is that person, who with her team, will follow through with the cuts that were proposed by the progressive Democrats on the current Council. Fiscally responsible cuts that would have provide tax relief our residents.

That is why I am endorsing Stephanie Phillips for mayor along with all the candidates her slate for the Town Council, through the Board of Education to the zoning boards. From top on down, they are the team destined to make the appropriate changes necessary to bring us out of the darkness of our current administration and into the light of a better day for all.