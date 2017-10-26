Tichy vows to move town forward

To the Editor:

As I walk District 2, an overwhelming concern of how our current local government has conducted itself these last few years – I couldn’t agree more with you.

When elected as your councilman I will help the new mayor and Town Council move the town forward in bipartisan fashion.

I promise to assist the mayor in finding systemic reforms for setting Stratford on a better and enduring fiscal path.

I promise to do my part to return civility and cooperation to town government.

I promise to be an advocate for our overall school system. I want to ensure our teachers are supported with the tools they need, our schools are safe places to learn and we are in a position to compete academically with other town/regions. Our education system must be at a level of the highest standards with accountability.

I promise to do my part to set the town on a sound fiscal path by doing my due diligence prior to annual budget meetings/negotiations. My goals are to intelligently re-shape the budget in a prudent fiscal manner that should stabilize our taxes, rebuild our reserve fund, improve our bond ratings all resulting in higher home values and consistent Town services.

Other town and District 2 concerns that I promise to work towards a solution on:

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency remediation and Interstate 95 Exit/on-ramps – working with Town Hall, the EPA, the Connecticut Department of Transportation and our neighbors to expedite the planned work and to help create a desirable and attractive final design that enhances the finished area around Ferry Creek and Ferry Boulevard. This would include plantings, sidewalks, bike lanes and street lighting from Uberti’s Seafood to the Devon Bridge. Step one: I have become a member of the Raymark Community Advisory Group.

Shakespeare Property – I will support a plan for redevelopment of the Shakespeare Theatre without additional Stratford taxpayer support.

Avco – I will support the mayor and Town Council in removing the final roadblocks on this valuable property.

Vote Nov. 7 for Ron Tichy, vote row B, the Hoydick Unified Team.

Ron Tichy