Sherman supports Hoydick and Tichy

To the Editor:

To put it simply, I’m voting for Laura Hoydick. I’m also voting for Ron Tichy in the 2nd District. I believe our town needs a strong, coalition-building mayor. One who has excellent connections in Hartford. One who has shown leadership capabilities, combined with compassion and understanding of her community.

I also believe that we need to return the Town to respect and civility. And finally, the answer to our onerous mill rate, is that we need desperately strong economic development and a plan for smartly marketing our town. Laura’s relationships in Hartford could help us with economic development. And she will bring into her team those who understand how to market out potential.

I’ve seen it from both sides now — Republican and Democrat. There’s no doubt that both candidates are smart, there’s no gain saying it. Unfortunately, during my tenure on the Democratic Town Committee, I did not find that Stephanie had the capability, of creating party-wide coalition. The DTC is fractured, members were in clumps at DTC meetings, based on friendships and beliefs in capabilities. A lot of DTC members displayed vituperation — and a public dislike for other members. That ugliness was often pointed at me. And Stephanie Philips, although personable on the surface, proved otherwise in her actions. So, I resigned.

Now I’ve seen the Republicans in action. Disciplined, friendly, civil, welcoming, organized, effective.

I’ve known Laura for many years. Running a Chamber of Commerce demands the ability to present ideas for Town improvements and Stratford excellence by choosing strong, smart leadership and working with that leadership (and the business community) developing trust, camaraderie, cohesiveness. vision and implementation.

In terms of building coalitions, in terms of understanding the role of a leader.in terms of the capability of forging civility, in terms of tamping down ugly dissension, in terms of leadership and vision, in terms of economic development, there is no choice but Laura. Laura does, she doesn’t just say what she will do.