Sherman supports Hoydick and Tichy

By Stratford Star on October 25, 2017

To the Editor:

To put it simply, I’m voting for Laura Hoydick. I’m also voting for Ron Tichy in the 2nd District. I believe our town needs a strong, coalition-building mayor. One who has excellent connections in Hartford. One who has shown leadership capabilities, combined with compassion and understanding of her community.

I also believe that we need to return the Town to respect and civility. And finally, the answer to our onerous mill rate, is that we need desperately strong economic development and a plan for smartly marketing our town. Laura’s relationships in Hartford could help us with economic development. And she will bring into her team those who understand how to market out potential.

I’ve seen it from both sides now — Republican and Democrat.  There’s no doubt that both candidates are smart, there’s no gain saying it. Unfortunately, during my tenure on the Democratic Town Committee, I did not find that Stephanie had the capability, of creating party-wide coalition.  The DTC is fractured, members were in clumps at DTC meetings, based on friendships and beliefs in capabilities.  A lot of DTC members displayed vituperation — and a public dislike for other members. That ugliness was often pointed at me. And Stephanie Philips, although personable on the surface, proved otherwise in her actions.  So, I resigned.

Now I’ve seen the Republicans in action. Disciplined, friendly, civil, welcoming, organized, effective.

I’ve known Laura for many years.  Running a Chamber of Commerce demands the ability to present ideas for Town improvements and Stratford excellence by choosing strong, smart leadership and working with that leadership (and the business community) developing trust, camaraderie, cohesiveness. vision and implementation.

In terms of building coalitions, in terms of understanding the role of a leader.in terms of the capability of forging civility, in terms of tamping down ugly dissension, in terms of leadership and vision, in terms of economic development, there is no choice but Laura.  Laura does, she doesn’t just say what she will do.

Neil Sherman

  • Thayer

    How do you suppose we are going to have strong economic development??? Our current economic development department is not getting the job done!! Are changes on the way, probably not!!

  • Trevor

    How can anyone take you seriously Mr. Sherman, you have no credentials and like Rich Fredette, Gavin Forrester, John Dempsey, Dave Fuller and Al Vacolla all you are is a party flipper. You wear out your welcome in one party and then you switch sides. You ran against Scott Posner just to make him spend money in a primary that you had no chance of winning nor even wanted to win and then you flip. You have no conception of economic development.

  • Robyn Greenspan

    Neil, how about the other half of this story, which is how abusive, abrasive and belligerent you have been to others? Perhaps the vituperation and ugliness you say you received was in response to your own behavior. I very rarely post here but as someone who has been on the receiving end of your unwarranted public attacks, I couldn’t let your outrageous claim of victimization go without a truthful response.

  • Always left, usually right

    A classic case of addition by subtraction. The Democratic party will be better for it.

  • Frank Parady

    She needs to tamp down harder on your new party’s chairman, he must not have gotten the memo or the talking to about toning down the bullying behavior, based on his actions at Bunnell the other night. Under Mayor Philips we have a new tone and a more positive environment for economic development. Other DINO’s need to follow your example. Be honest about your allegiances!

  • Kenny

    The Republicans in action. Disciplined, friendly, civil, welcoming, organized, effective.nThey really run that housing authority so neat stuff going on there.

  • Patricia Clark Sperling

    Oh, now this is a comical letter! The Republicans are “disciplined, friendly, civil, welcoming, organized, effective”?nnLook, both parties have their issues and undisciplined, unfriendly, uncivil, unwelcoming, disorganized and ineffective members – thankfully, with the resignation and jump to the GOP, we are rid of one of them!

