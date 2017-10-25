Council member endorses Tran

To the Editor:

I met Bieu Tran this summer on the campaign trail and even though I supported my friend John Rich during the Democratic primary, Bieu stood out as an individual who is determined to bring change to Stratford with his optimistic vision and detailed solutions for our Town’s problems. I am writing now to lend my full support behind Bieu Tran, who I believe will be a Councilman that will serve the 1st District with pride and integrity.

Bieu and I find common ground on a variety of issues given that our council districts share many overlaps. Bieu understands the diverse needs of his district having knocked on hundreds of doors and spoke to thousands of residents. The message is clear: change is needed in Stratford. With Bieu on the ballot, change is coming to Stratford.

Despite his humble beginnings, his credentials and many professional accomplishments, Bieu is a man of the people. He stood next to college students in protest when their education budget was being cut. He fights for the veterans and seniors of our Town so that they may enjoy their retirement without fear of losing their home. He supports union workers having been raised by a mother who is a unionized school custodian. He is a champion for the environment and I have no doubt he will be the greenest member on the Town Council.

I told Bieu jokingly that I think he came out of a time machine when he popped out of thin air and won the Democratic nomination. Those who know Bieu will agree that Bieu’s qualities come from another era, during which politics was a noble endeavor and that elected leaders reached across the aisle for the greater good of the people. It was an era of hope and decency in our discourse. Bieu’s heroes include Democrats such as Barack Obama and John F. Kennedy but also GOP statesmen such as John McCain and Abraham Lincoln.

I have no doubt that Bieu will be a dedicated public servant. I am hopeful that Bieu will work to move Stratford forward to new frontiers.

Scott Farrington-Posner