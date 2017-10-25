Answers, not attacks, at first mayoral forum

The potential reuse of the vacant Army Engine Plant was one of the topics discussed during the first of three mayoral candidate forums at Oronoque Village last Thursday.
Democrat Stephanie Philips said a developer is in place, new zoning has been approved for the site and the town’s federal elected officials are willing to help, but the Army has failed to do its job to prepare the land for redevelopment.
“We’re ready to go to Washington and stand at the door of the Army,” demanding they take action, Philips said.
She said this approach symbolizes her intention of being “a more assertive, aggressive mayor.”
Independent candidate Sandra Zalik said the state and federal governments have “failed us” on redeveloping the site. “We cannot let this sit idle. … It’s the government and the politics that is holding us up,” she said.
Zalik said the selected developer can’t take control of the property until it is properly cleaned of environmental problems. “We need to make our public officials accountable,” she said, also promising to be “aggressive” on the issue.
Republican Laura Hoydick called the 78-acre site “the No. 1 opportunity for Stratford to redevelop and build our tax base.”
Hoydick noted the new special taxing district created for the waterfront parcel, and that Point Stratford Renewal — the Army’s chosen developer — is prepared to develop and market the parcel. “The property, adjacent to the airport, has so many opportunities,” Hoydick said.
The Army Engine Plant, along the Housatonic River, has been closed for more than two decades. The state and Army are supposed to remediate the property.
The town has formed a Waterfront Development District to encourage commercial, light industrial, artisanal manufacturing, and residential projects at the location.
High taxes
During the Oct. 18 forum, the three candidates for mayor highlighted their positions and answered questions in front of about 175 people. The questions were issue-oriented, and the candidates avoided attacking each other.
They all said taxes were too high in Stratford and the town must do more to attract economic development. Each promoted her business experience and community involvement.
Hoydick said more collaboration is needed to improve the town and that she’s worked with all sorts of people. “It’s about people working together to make Stratford better,” said the state representative and former Board of Education chairman.
The town needs to reduce its budget and make other adjustments, she said. “Currently, we’re not really run well,” Hoydick said.
Zalik, a former Town Council member and Beautification Committee chairman, said her experience in accounting, budgeting and auditing at Fortune 500 companies would help her bring discipline to municipal finances.
She raised concerns about the town’s climbing tax rate and debt, and declining rainy-day fund (or fund balance). “We need a full audit of the town and the Board of Education,” Zalik said.
Philips, Planning and Zoning Commission chairman and a former Town Council member, said it’s time to “change the way we do business.”
She said, “Our town hasn’t moved forward in the last eight years,” blaming that on the town’s current leadership. “I believe it starts at the top,” she said, criticizing outgoing Republican Mayor John Harkins without mentioning him by name.
The gender of the three candidates was duly noted by the participants from the beginning. The winner will be the town’s first female mayor.
Civility
The candidates were asked about how to get those involved in Stratford town government to work together, with some of the current divisions on the Town Council.
Zalik, highlighting the “negotiation skills” she learned in the business world, said people need to listen to each other more. “We talk too much,” she said. “Everyone talks over each other.”
Philips said civility begins with how a mayor works with other public officials. “It’s not being uncivil to ask questions,” she said, implying answers haven’t always been forthcoming from the current mayor’s office.
Hoydick, pointing to her “collaborative experience” from business, politics and volunteer activities, urged officials to have “respectful conversations” even when disagreeing. “We don’t have to have shouting matches,” she said.
Hoydick said Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy’s threats to make large state aid cuts to towns — including Stratford — because of budget problems must be taken “very seriously.” She said the town can “consolidate” some items to improve efficiency and save money.
Philips said if state aid reductions are really bad, “severe cuts” may be necessary at the local level. If cuts are implemented as proposed by Malloy, she said, then “everyone in Hartford has to go.”
Zalik said the big cuts are “highly improbable” and are part of budget “gamesmanship” by Malloy. If they happen, Stratford will need “to do a lot of cutting,” including of services, Zalik said.
The candidate forum was sponsored by the local League of Women Voters and the Oronoque Village Men’s Club. Moderator was the LWV’s Gloria Francesconi.
A second forum was held at Bunnell High School on Tuesday night. A third forum, to be hosted by the Old Stratford Neighborhood Association, is scheduled for Nov. 2 at Christ Episcopal Church.