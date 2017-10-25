Gresko supports Philips for mayor

I encourage all Stratford residents to join me in supporting Stephanie Phillips for mayor on Nov. 7.
There is no questioning Stephanie’s commitment and energy devoted to Stratford. She is in our community all the time, volunteering, running the recently successful Great Pumpkin Festival at Boothe Memorial Park, and with me at Rotary Club events. She’s not afraid to roll up her sleeves and get to work as a compassionate public servant, fighting for what’s right in our neighborhoods.
It’s easy to say, “My vote doesn’t make a difference,” but your vote is critical at the local level. Remember, on Nov. 7, decisions are made by those who show up. I hope you’ll show up to support Stephanie Phillips, someone who cares about Stratford with positive solutions to the real challenges facing our community.