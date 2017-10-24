Where do you stand on sanctuary cities?

Stratford is lucky to have three distinguished women running for mayor, and I certainly hope the two candidates that lose don’t pull a ‘Hillary Clinton’ and claim misogyny was to blame for the outcome.
The issue of sanctuary cities is a hot-button national topic, but one ultimately with local implications to communities like Stratford, all across the United States. I would like all three of our candidates for mayor to state their position on Stratford embracing sanctuary city status, or Stratford embracing the rule of law. I would also like each and every candidate for Stratford Town Council to state their position.
Some people argue enforcement of existing immigration laws — laws that predate President Trump and the current Congress — is an act of bigotry. Others argue that having a lawful, legal immigration process — like our neighbor to the north, Canada, and our neighbor to the south, Mexico both have — is necessary for the United States to be a nation. The latter group argues that a nation without borders is not a nation, and a de facto policy that anyone on the planet that wants to come here, should be allowed to come here, creates chaos, and means we don’t have borders.
But enough from me — It’s time for each and every candidate for mayor and town council to state their position on sanctuary city status, for Stratford. Is cooperation with federal immigration law an act of bigotry? And if so, what other federal laws are you opposed to enforcing? Laws dealing with illegal drugs? Workplace discrimination? Environmental protection?