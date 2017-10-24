Democratic Board of Ed candidates have goals

We are excited to introduce ourselves as the Democratic candidates for Board of Education. We support Stratford Board of Education’s current mission and look forward to contributing to and aiding in its success.
Our goals include improving communication and transparency between the Board of Education and the public, with an emphasis on encouraging active lines of communication. We hope to strengthen student achievement by fostering a positive school environment through strong systems of support, including academic, social, emotional and career education.
Allison DelBene is in her 8th year as a high school mathematics teacher. She is a lifelong Stratford resident, and recently finished her 6th year in Administration. Bob DeLorzeno is also a lifelong resident, mentor to students in schools throughout the town and a coach. Vinny Faggella is a retired administrator and teacher with 35 years’ experience in the Stratford schools and a resident since 1957.
We share a passion for education and the town Stratford. Please join us at a meet and greet Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Paradise Pizza from 6 to 8 p.m.
Thank you and we hope to see you Nov. 1.