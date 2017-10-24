Democratic Board of Ed candidates have goals

Stratford Star

To the Editor:

We are excited to introduce ourselves as the Democratic candidates for Board of Education. We support Stratford Board of Education’s current mission and look forward to contributing to and aiding in its success.

Our goals include improving communication and transparency between the Board of Education and the public, with an emphasis on encouraging active lines of communication. We hope to strengthen student achievement by fostering a positive school environment through strong systems of support, including academic, social, emotional and career education.

Allison DelBene is in her 8th year as a high school mathematics teacher. She is a lifelong Stratford resident, and recently finished her 6th year in Administration. Bob DeLorzeno is also a lifelong resident, mentor to students in schools throughout the town and a coach. Vinny Faggella is a retired administrator and teacher with 35 years’ experience in the Stratford schools and a resident since 1957.

We share a passion for education and the town Stratford. Please join us at a meet and greet Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Paradise Pizza from 6 to 8 p.m.

Thank you and we hope to see you Nov. 1. 

Allison DelBene, Bob DeLorenzo, and Vinny Faggella

Democratic Board of Education candidates

  • Andrew Kennedy

    Hey that’s great. Will you go forward with Councilman Greg Cann’s demand for an independent audit despite two other legally required audits done this year? At most it will only cost taxpayers $50,000. That’s less than the $10,000 projected cost of defending Tina Manus in her defamation suit – which has interestingly not been covered by the Star.

    • Alta Vista

      Wait a minute, wait a minute! Is the TOS on the hook for Tina Manus’ defense costs? Is this true? If so, it’s outrageous! Why hasn’t she mentioned this liability in her campaign for re-election? Talk about tax money wasted…!

      • you cant make this up

        And Stephanie Phillips big client is Gus Curcio. Fabulous!!!

    • Greg Cann

      Let’s see, did those two “audits” require BOE COO to produce balanced financial reports or is he still using excel in effort to manually revise the ledger account balances? Did those two “audits” cause BOE to actually build their pronounced zero-based budget, or for the fifth year in a row did they plan $80k for heating oil that they never ordered? How about the $500k budgeted for “student activities” that were actually paid for by parents and the PTAs? Where did those monies get expended? Did those two “audits” improve operational oversight so BOE avoided failure to order cleaning supplies causing weeks of idle workers followed by weeks of unbudgeted overtime? Or ability to maintain classrooms to prevent mold accumulation and subsequent gutting & replacement of ceiling tiles & drywall? Did those two “audits” explain why the district pays IPPI almost $1milion a year to educate 24 Stratford students, but according to Superintendent’s own census reports only an actual 16 students are generally enrolled? And the oil that has not been re-ordered for five years? How did those two “audits” prevent contamination of 4000 gallons that sat around since 2011 and the need to remediate the storage tanks? Did the two “audits” explain why our BOE has not filed after action reports for any of schools fire drill and lockdown exercise, or why there’s no standardized training for school’s civilian security guards? Talk about failed oversight! Narrow minded people spout “more money for students” while the BOE fails to hold the school administration accountable for safety of the students, for persistent financial misrepresentations and for repeated & avoidable failures in operational management. So much wasted money, so many missed opportunities to improve – year after year. But hey, it’s only our public school students who are shortchanged, and its only the taxpayers whose investment is being wasted.

      • Alta Vista

        We love you Greg, but PLEASE use a couple of paragraph breaks to make your posts more readable. Thanks!

