Three mayoral candidates push platforms during forum

The gender of the three candidates in a mayoral forum Wednesday night at Oronoque Village was duly noted by the participants from the beginning.

“It’s really exciting for Stratford to have three women candidates for mayor,” said Republican Laura Hoydick.

Democrat Stephanie Philips called it “historical and phenomenal” while independent candidate Sandra Zalik, also speaking during her opening remarks, acknowledged the unique fact with pride.

The three candidates spent more than an hour promoting their positions and answering questions in front of about 175 people at the over-55 residential community in Stratford’s North End.

The questions were issue oriented, with no personal attacks against each other, leading to substantive answers and no real sparks. Each was able to describe how they hoped to lead the town in the future.

All three candidates said taxes were too high in Stratford and the town must do more to attract economic development. They talked about their involvement in community projects and organizations as well as their business experience.

“It’s time we change the way we do business,” said Philips, the Planning and Zoning Commission chairman and a former Town Council member.

Philips said “our town hasn’t moved forward in the last eight years,” blaming that on the town’s current leadership. “I believe it starts at the top,” she said, criticizing outgoing Republican Mayor John Harkins without mentioning him by name. The mayor, she said, “sets the tone.”

“I get things done,” Philips said.

Zalik, a former Town Council member and Beautification Committee chairman, said her experience in accounting, budgeting and auditing at Fortune 500 companies would help her bring discipline to municipal finances.

Zailk raised concerns about the town’s climbing tax rate and debt, and declining rainy-day fund, or fund balance. “We need a full audit of the town and the Board of Education,” she said. “We need to know where the money is really going” and to “be transparent.”

Hoydick said more collaboration is needed to improve the town and that she’s worked with all sorts of people through the years. “It’s about people working together to make Stratford better,” said the state representative and former Board of Education chairman.

The town needs to reduce its budget and make other adjustments, she said. “Currently, we’re not really run well,” Hoydick said.

Civility

The candidates were asked about how to get those involved in Stratford town government to work together, with some of the current divisions on the Town Council.

Zalik, highlighting the “negotiation skills” she learned in the business world, said people need to listen to each other more. “We talk too much,” she said. “Everyone talks over each other.”

Philips said civility begins with how a mayor works with other public officials. “It’s not being uncivil to ask questions,” she said, implying answers haven’t always been forthcoming from the current mayor’s office.

Hoydick said she has “a lot of collaborative experience” from business, politics and volunteer activities. She urged officials to have “respectful conversations” even when disagreeing. “We don’t have to have shouting matches,” she said.

The candidates also were asked about possible state budget cuts, improving the town’s appearance, the region’s efforts to attract an Amazon facility, and the future of the Shakespeare Theater site.

Other questions focused on redeveloping the vacant Army Engine Plant, whether Remington Woods should be developed or preserved as open space, and what should be done about a James Farm Road parcel — located near Oronoque Village — where a large-scale apartment complex has been proposed.

The candidate forum was sponsored by the local League of Women Voters and the Oronoque Village Men’s Club. Moderator was the LWV’s Gloria Francesconi.