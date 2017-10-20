Tran a needed ‘outsider’

To the Editor:

In my years working in local politics, it is rare to see a candidate with such optimism, whose message of hope, unity and opportunity represents what’s best about America. As a Stratford resident, Stratford High School graduate and now father of a Bunnell High School student, I am proud to support Bieu Tran—an independent voice, a problem solver and a fearless leader. I can attest to this fine gentleman’s character, intellect and leadership qualities having worked with him during challenging times to solve difficult problems in government.

I served as Mayor Bill Finch’s deputy chief of staff for eight years, during which I worked with Bieu on a variety of issues, including investments in public schools, growing small businesses, as well as energy and sustainability policies. Bieu understands the challenges of ordinary families having grown up in a rough environment. Bieu also understands business and the government’s role in helping to grow small businesses as the engine of our local economy. He has the experience and credentials to make government more efficient and more responsive to the needs of the people.

Bieu’s stunning victory during the Democratic primary is proof that he is a fighter who can reach across the political spectrum with ideas that we can all support. Starting with fiscal discipline to supporting our schools and the middle class residents of our town, Bieu’s experience in both the public and private sectors, and at every level of government, makes him uniquely qualified to lead Stratford to a brighter future.

Critics have labeled Bieu as “new” and an “outsider.” Indeed, change is always newer than the status quo. It will take an outsider like Bieu to change a broken system.