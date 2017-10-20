Stratford Star

Tran a needed ‘outsider’

By Stratford Star on October 20, 2017 in Letters · 2 Comments

To the Editor:

In my years working in local politics, it is rare to see a candidate with such optimism, whose message of hope, unity and opportunity represents what’s best about America. As a Stratford resident, Stratford High School graduate and now father of a Bunnell High School student, I am proud to support Bieu Tran—an independent voice, a problem solver and a fearless leader. I can attest to this fine gentleman’s character, intellect and leadership qualities having worked with him during challenging times to solve difficult problems in government.

I served as Mayor Bill Finch’s deputy chief of staff for eight years, during which I worked with Bieu on a variety of issues, including investments in public schools, growing small businesses, as well as energy and sustainability policies. Bieu understands the challenges of ordinary families having grown up in a rough environment. Bieu also understands business and the government’s role in helping to grow small businesses as the engine of our local economy. He has the experience and credentials to make government more efficient and more responsive to the needs of the people.

Bieu’s stunning victory during the Democratic primary is proof that he is a fighter who can reach across the political spectrum with ideas that we can all support. Starting with fiscal discipline to supporting our schools and the middle class residents of our town, Bieu’s experience in both the public and private sectors, and at every level of government, makes him uniquely qualified to lead Stratford to a brighter future.

Critics have labeled Bieu as “new” and an “outsider.” Indeed, change is always newer than the status quo. It will take an outsider like Bieu to change a broken system.

Ruben Felipe

Related posts:

  1. Tran ‘a refreshing’ candidate
  2. Writer backs Tran for Council
  3. Tran justified my pride in Stratford
  4. Tran a fighter who will serve 1st District well

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Stratford Cat Project holds Halloween cat and kitten adoption event Next Post Let’s support the arts
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Thayer

    REALLY!!!!! Look at the mess Bridgeport is in!!!! So his experience in Bpt shows what, is this what we will become??? Part of Bpt!!!!!

  • Alta Vista

    OK, I really feel it is unfair to heap all the problems of Bridgeport on one man. The narrative they’re pitching is that Mr. Tran was one of the people making a difference for the better in Bridgeport.nnBelieve me, I would hate to be judged as a Stratford resident, if you blamed me for all the failures, corruption and mis-management in this town.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress