Let’s support the arts

By Stratford Star on October 20, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

I personally want to commend the Stratford Arts Commission for another successful arts exhibit.

The Stratford Light the Way exhibit provided many opportunities for the public to view these creative lighthouses along Main Street.

Besides enjoying the tour of these lighthouses, I had the pleasure meeting artists and others at the recent October charity auction. Many people involved in this time— consuming project were present at Vazzano’s Four Seasons. Thanks to to so many sponsors who participated this year.

It was a huge success. The town of Stratford needs to continue to support the arts.

“If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him.” — John F. Kennedy. Mission accomplished in Stratford.

Looking forward to the next upcoming project.

Gertrude Vezina

About author
  • Alta Vista

    Let me add my appreciation as well. This was a great public art project, the light houses being especially well suited for our town. I thought they were all good and a few of them were spectacular!nnThis is proof, to me anyway, that not every dollar of your taxes should got to the BOE. There are other worthy projects to fund, too.

