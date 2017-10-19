Cook grateful for your support

We have the highest property taxes ever and Wali Kadeem is part of the problems that had led to your taxes skyrocketing. He had done nothing for seniors including tenants of Stratford Housing Authority.
In Stratford, when property taxes raise too high and too fast, property owners including seniors moved out in droves, driving down property values, which produce less tax income which makes hardships on other property owners including seniors and reduce aids for our town.
I am an accountant and a senior. If elected, I will work hard to reduce the outrageous property taxes and stop the reductions of needed town services and restore them. Stratford spent yearly over a millions dollars for electric which can be greatly reduce with solar energy. I am the only candidate for solar energy. To earn more tax revenue, and raise badly needed funds, we must sell the Army Engine plant and other unused town properties. I voted no to selling the sewer plant. I have written more letters to the editor than any other candidate for Town Council or for mayor.
The Republican candidate for council is nowhere to be found. The Republican candidate did not write any letters to the editor, which shows that he is not interested in being your council member. I am a registered Republican, but running as a petitioning candidate because I received no support from my party. I will be grateful for your support and vote.