Zalik: Don’t count me out

To the Editor:

Don’t count me out.

As expected, I have been hearing from both sides that I should drop out of the mayoral race so I don’t pull votes from one or the other. It’s funny how both sides seem to think I might get in their way. But let me say loudly, clearly and resolutely, that I am not going to drop out. I am in it for the good of the town and my fellow citizens. I am in it to win it.

This election will be decided by the unaffiliated voters, of which there are 17,000. Conversely, there are only 7,000 Republicans and 12,000 Democrats. So, while the primary races were dominated by the political party candidates, clearly this is now anyone’s race. I have been getting a very favorable response from the folks that I meet. They are excited about the possibility of getting a professional into the mayor’s office rather than another politician. They are excited about getting someone who cares only about the Town and the citizens and has no ulterior motives. They are excited about electing someone with a financial and management background who can turn this town around.

We are at a critical juncture in our town. Taxes are out of control, and there is a lack of visibility and accountability as to where all the money is going. We deserve to have answers to all the budget questions that are currently being ignored. As mayor, I will ensure that all expenditures are necessary and reasonable and that the budget is honest and transparent.

If people follow their hearts and their own minds, instead of the politicians and prognosticators, then I actually have a very good chance of winning this race and taking our Town back from the Party Machines and putting it back on track. My fellow citizens, don’t vote for someone else because you are being told that I cannot win. If you do, it could become a self-fulfilling prophecy, and you may end up with just another politician.

Sandra Zalik