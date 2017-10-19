Stratford Star

Zalik: Don’t count me out

By Stratford Star on October 19, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

Don’t count me out.

As expected, I have been hearing from both sides that I should drop out of the mayoral race so I don’t pull votes from one or the other.  It’s funny how both sides seem to think I might get in their way.  But let me say loudly, clearly and resolutely, that I am not going to drop out.  I am in it for the good of the town and my fellow citizens.  I am in it to win it.

This election will be decided by the unaffiliated voters, of which there are 17,000.  Conversely, there are only 7,000 Republicans and 12,000 Democrats.  So, while the primary races were dominated by the political party candidates, clearly this is now anyone’s race. I have been getting a very favorable response from the folks that I meet. They are excited about the possibility of getting a professional into the mayor’s office rather than another politician.  They are excited about getting someone who cares only about the Town and the citizens and has no ulterior motives.  They are excited about electing someone with a financial and management background who can turn this town around.  

We are at a critical juncture in our town. Taxes are out of control, and there is a lack of visibility and accountability as to where all the money is going.  We deserve to have answers to all the budget questions that are currently being ignored.  As mayor, I will ensure that all expenditures are necessary and reasonable and that the budget is honest and transparent.  

If people follow their hearts and their own minds, instead of the politicians and prognosticators, then I actually have a very good chance of winning this race and taking our Town back from the Party Machines and putting it back on track. My fellow citizens, don’t vote for someone else because you are being told that I cannot win.  If you do, it could become a self-fulfilling prophecy, and you may end up with just another politician.

Sandra Zalik

Petitioning mayoral candidate

Related posts:

  1. Zalik states her positions
  2. Keep town moving in the right direction
  3. Philips offers her vision and solutions
  4. No such thing as a ‘spoiler’

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Zoo breaks ground on new green infrastructure projects Next Post Halloween Farm Festival Saturday
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Alta Vista

    The above is a perfect example of motivated reasoning u2013 without factual basis. The only thing Ms. Zalik will accomplish next month is to assist the Phillips campaign. Perhaps that’s really why she’s running?nnAnd woe unto you Town of Stratford, if you believe a politician claiming not be to ‘just another politician.’nnAlso, aside from generic platitudes, what is Ms. Zalik’s plan? Ensuring that expenditures are ‘necessary’ and the joke that somehow Stratford’s government will now be ‘transparent’ with her election? nnCan Ms. Zalik please give us a list of all the petitioning candidates who have won office in Stratford over the last 25 years? Have any petitioning candidates ever won an election in Stratford?nnYou’re not making a persuasive case, Sandra. In fact, you’re not making much of a case at all.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress