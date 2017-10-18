Hoydick touts ‘experience and skills’

Stratford Star

To the Editor:

My husband Paul and I have lived in Stratford our entire lives. It’s where we chose to buy a home, raise our three daughters, and where we learned the spirit of volunteerism that has defined our lives here.

I am running for mayor because I care deeply about our town, its residents and our future. I believe I have the essential experience and skills to move Stratford forward through the challenging times we are in. I believe that our team of united candidates can make a change for the good, while returning much-needed civility to the transaction of the town’s business.

My primary priority is addressing our property tax burden. I have a proven record of fighting tax hikes like those of Governor Malloy that have cost our state jobs, businesses, and skilled workers. Our team will address the tax burden of Stratford residents by first, working to ensure Stratford receives its fair share of state aid that the governor has threatened to eliminate, and then supporting a no-tax-increase budget at the local level — a real no-tax-increase budget that doesn’t invent savings, build in deficits, devastate essential and priority services and cause future tax increases like the error-riddled budgets recently passed by the council. Our budget will be transparent and responsibly fund operations, public safety and education services. We will strive to achieve savings through collaboration between the town and the Board of Education by maximizing the operating efficiency of all our departments.

Our additional priorities include completing the process of getting the Army Engine Plant property on the tax rolls, and completing the Raymark soil contamination remediation which is critical to the environment and health of Stratford residents. We will revitalize the Shakespeare Theatre property, restoring it as a cultural hub in our community through private investment. We will redevelop Ferry Boulevard in concert with residents and business owners and complete the Exit 33 interchange to provide better access and travel for all in Stratford.

I am hoping I can earn your support in the election on Nov. 7, and that you’ll contact me with any thoughts or concerns.

Laura Hoydick

Republican mayoral candidate

  • Alta Vista

    Ms. Hoydick, I have to ask this question. Why did you lie to the Town of Stratford and claim that you would (or could) lure Amazon here for their new headquarters?nnObviously, you are competent in English and could read their list of requirements, which we certainly do not meet. In fact, there is no city in the entire state of CT that is on their shortlist.nnFor instance, looking for a place with a population of a million or more with a technically skilled work force. That does not describe Stratford, does it? You also mentioned Bridgeport’s deep water harbor. Not on their list, Ms. Hoydick. Amazon is not in the cargo container business.nnSo the question remains: why would you lie to all of us? And why lie when the truth was always just a few clicks away for anyone to read for themselves?nnYou have to forgive the taxpayers of this town for becoming cynical about local politics when our leaders offer us ‘fantasy cake’ instead of dealing with our real ‘bread and butter’ issues.

    • CG

      Great points, totally agreed.

    • Pony Boy

      Boston’s mayor Marty Walsh just announced that Amazon is looking at the east Boston area. So if I am Amazon and I have the choice of Boston & Bridgeport/Stratford, I think I would choose an area with an airport and someplace more centrally located to serve the New England area better. Plus we all know that Lou is writing Laura’s scripts.

  • SCR

    I’d like to also see a focus on obtaining ownership of the airport. Bridgeport is begging to dump it, and with the SAEP property being across the street, it’s imperative that Stratford pursue obtaining ownership. Also……i wish the next mayor had the gumption to scrap the horrible SHS rebuild project. There are at least 2 other options that would be far superior to the current plan.

    • k

      that project has already been approved and started and was the best possible plan. it is not going to be scrapped. it is already paid for and moving forward.

    • Trevor

      You want Stratford to control the airport, why? So you people can shut it down? That is why Amazon wont come to this area, no airport. Do you know we have both FedEx & UPS hubs in town and neither use the airport? That’s bad.

  • k

    No thanks. I won’t be voting for the same old bull. A vote for Laura is NOT a vote for change.

    • Thayer

      I agree !!!! There will be NO CHANGE!!! Unless she fires ud83dudd25 The entire BOE and the economic Development Dept…. she will just be a PUPPET!!!! The current plan for Stfd. High does not include new technologies that are available today!!!! Stratford will continue in its downturn compared to many of our neighboring towns!!!

      • On the fence

        Please point out how Ms. Phillips will be a better mayor than Ms. Hoydick. thanks

    • Trevor

      Laura is just going to continue the Harkins trail of tax increases every year. She has no viable plan, at least Stephanie does.

      • On the fence

        It seems time that this town was poorly managed throughout the late eighties and nineties in tandem with the entire state. I grew up in this town and when avco, Sikorsky and all the other businesses were fully ramped up the town more or less managed its self as did the state. I have a very small business here and don’t make much money but still work hard at what I do. The tax assessor here is so viscous she wants me to pay taxes on stuff that literally came out of dumpsters. I have yet to hear anything pro business from Ms. Phillips. Am I wrong? Thanks

        • Trevor

          I grew up too when Avco & Sikorsky were both cracking it out. I also agree about the tax assessor, she’ll tax you on everything but when you are over taxed she doesn’t want to know anything. She is a real witch and needs to go.

