Philips gets Murphy’s endorsement in mayoral race

Stephanie Philips has the backing of a U.S. senator in her bid to become the next Stratford mayor.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy has offered his support for Philips, the Democratic nominee, in the mayoral election.

“I hope you join me in supporting Stephanie Philips to be your next mayor. Stephanie is a proven leader with a track record of working across the aisle and fighting for what’s right. Stephanie is already a great partner to me in my work for Stratford in Washington, and I know she’ll make a great mayor,” Murphy said in a statement. “Stephanie and the Democratic team have a real vision for Stratford’s future and they deserve your support on Nov. 7.”

Murphy spent part of Wednesday in Stratford with Philips, canvassing for support for Philips and incumbent 10th District Town Councilman Tina Manus.

Philips said she is glad to have Murphy’s support.

“Sen. Murphy is a true leader both in Connecticut and Washington. I am looking forward to working very closely with him to make sure that federal projects like the Army Engine Plant come to fruition,” Philips said in a statement.

Philips is running against Republican nominee State Rep. Laura Hoydick and petitioning candidate Sandra Zalik for Mayor on Nov. 7.