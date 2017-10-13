Bar owner, bartender charged with selling cocaine

A Stratford bartender and one of his bartenders are facing charges of selling drugs from the Stony Brook Bar and Restaurant following their arrests on Thursday.

Angelo Recine, 68, of Bridgeport is charged with three counts of sale of cocaine and one count of operating a drug factory. Laurie Herb, 51, of Stratford, is charged with four counts of sales of cocaine.

Police said Stratford Police Narcotics, Vice and Intelligence Unit officers received numerous complaints from neighbors about drug activity at the Stony Brook Bar at 825 Success Avenue. Police launched an investigation and determined that Recine and Herb were trafficking cocaine from the bar. Police said detectives conducted numerous buys of cocaine at the bar.

Search warrants were executed on Thursday at the bar and at Herb’s and Recine’s residence. Detectives found cocaine packaged for sale, about $3,500 in currency, items used for packaging narcotics for street sale and about four ounces of cocaine at both the Recine residence and inside the bar.

Reince posted a $25,000 bond and Herb posted a $10,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear on Oct. 20 at Bridgeport Superior Court.