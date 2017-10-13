Stratford Star

Bar owner, bartender charged with selling cocaine

By Melvin Mason on October 13, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 2 Comments

A Stratford bartender and one of his bartenders are facing charges of selling drugs from the Stony Brook Bar and Restaurant following their arrests on Thursday.

Angelo Recine

Angelo Recine, 68, of Bridgeport is charged with three counts of sale of cocaine and one count of operating a drug factory. Laurie Herb, 51, of Stratford, is charged with four counts of sales of cocaine.

Police said Stratford Police Narcotics, Vice and Intelligence Unit officers received numerous complaints from neighbors about drug activity at the Stony Brook Bar at 825 Success Avenue. Police launched an investigation and determined that Recine and Herb were trafficking cocaine from the bar. Police said detectives conducted numerous buys of cocaine at the bar.

Laurie Herb

Search warrants were executed on Thursday at the bar and at Herb’s and Recine’s residence. Detectives found cocaine packaged for sale, about $3,500 in currency, items used for packaging narcotics for street sale and about four ounces of cocaine at both the Recine residence and inside the bar.

Reince posted a $25,000 bond and Herb posted a $10,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear on Oct. 20 at Bridgeport Superior Court.

Related posts:

  1. Police looking for car break-in suspects
  2. Moped rider dies after being struck by car
  3. Stratford firefighters respond to two calls in 90 minutes
  4. Stratford police to crack down on texting drivers

Previous Post Coping with loss during the holidays Next Post Philips gets Murphy's endorsement in mayoral race
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Ghris

    bwhaaaaa, nuttin better to do cops.

  • LelandChapman

    DAMN, I was supposed to see MV & The Sokolowsky’s play there tonight…

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress