Stratford joins lawsuit to stop Malloy executive order

By Melvin Mason on October 11, 2017

 

Stratford Public Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson speaks during a Tuesday press conference about how badly Stratford schools would be hurt by Gov. Malloy’s executive order. — Melvin Mason photo

Stratford will join a lawsuit filed by the state’s largest teachers’ union that will attempt to block Gov. Dannel Malloy’s executive order and its potential impact on state Education Cost Sharing funds.

Town councilors voted unanimously at Tuesday’s regular meeting to join the lawsuit filed by the Connecticut Education Association. The CEA’s legal challenge seeks “a temporary or permanent injunction or other legal decision” that would stop Malloy’s executive order from going into effect. The order would cut more than $557 million in education funding statewide, according to a CEA statement on the organization’s website.

Torrington and the towns of Brooklyn, Conn. and Plainfield have already joined as plaintiffs.

Stratford stands to lose more than $21 million in state education funding dollars, which Board of Education officials said would result in deep cuts to programs and even the possible closure of a school.

The town will not be financially responsible in the CEA litigation.

“The governor’s ECS cuts are dangerous and would be devastating for students, parents, teachers, and communities across the state,” CEA President Sheila Cohen said in a statement. “They violate state statutes and the state’s constitutional obligation to provide adequate education to public school students. Now that severe cuts are being implemented, we must take action to prevent the potential downward spiral that could further push our schools into chaos.”

Stratford Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson stood with Republican state lawmakers on Tuesday in urging Democrats in the General Assembly to override Malloy’s veto of a $40.68-billion two-year state budget.  

“How does the town of Stratford make up for that when we have so many students who really need the services to be able to pursue their education in the best possible fashion?” Robinson said.

Robinson said Tuesday that all of the planned state cuts would add up to about $27 million.

“This executive order cannot continue. It’s really harmful for us,” Robinson said. “I continue talking and sending emails to folks saying, ‘Please reach some agreement’ and letting them know what harm this creates.”

  • Two Faced Philips

    So Stephanie is against the town fighting for our share of ECS funding and supports Governor Malloy’s 21 million dollar cut to our town? If she can’t grasp the impact of this devastating cut then she can never ever ever be mayor. Sorry Stephanie, you just lost my vote.

    • Another (R) Troll

      Why don’t the taxpayers of Stratford file a class action lawsuit against Janet & Clarence for them defrauding the town? In the last week of June how many schools had all unnecessary repairs (like carpeting that was replaced last year) done in order to use up the money in the budget so they wouldn’t have to give it back? Every year in every town in CT, school boards use up their money so they can get more, more, more next year instead of being honest and giving it back. Laura Hoydick did nothing about this in Hartford to stop the fraud spending so she just lost my vote.

  • Down with Dan Malloy

    So Stephanie Philips people support a lawsuit but Stephanie Philips doesn’t. That tells you every thing you need to know about her competence.

