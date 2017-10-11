Stratford Star

Stratford couple charged with risk of injury to a minor

By Stratford Star on October 11, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 29 Comments

Update: Yemm and Canfield’s attorney Mark Sherman of Stamford said Wednesday that the couple’s 2-year-old boy got out of their home because of “a mistakenly unlatched back door, which has been fixed.” Sherman added that the boy was returned to his parents after a quick investigation.

“These are dedicated, loving parents who are happy to have their son back home,” Sherman said.

Thomas Yemm

Original story: A Stratford couple is facing risk of injury charges after Stratford Police said their child was found wandering the streets alone early Friday morning. .

Thomas Yemm, 62, and Wendy Canfield, 51, were arrested last Friday and charged with risk of injury to a minor. Police said the couple’s 2-year-old son was found at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 6 by a jogger wandering the streets. Police said the child was taken by a neighbor and kept safe until police responded. Police said neighbors told officers that this was not the first time the child had wandered off.

Wendy Canfield

The child was placed in the care of the state Department of Children and Families.

Yemm and Canfield are scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Oct. 18.

 

Related posts:

  1. Seat belt enforcement underway
  2. Police charge grandmother for leaving child unattended
  3. Town opposes 54 ‘affordable’ homes
  4. Jury selection postponed to March for former police commissioner

Previous Post Mikey needs a home Next Post Philips offers ‘real vision, real solutions’
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Wall of SHAME

    Well Tom Yemm, it looks like you have to add your name to your WALL of SHAME! Shame on you Tom Yemm!

  • Really?

    Isn’t the the same guy who is the director of FOR Stratford?

  • not a hypocrite

    This guy and his band of obstructionist malcontents are really something else. They insult anyone that has an opinion contrary to theirs and embarrass Stratford with their crass and ignorant behavior. Which one of these people will be the next to make headlines?

    • Frank Parady

      “not a hypocrite” ….But you are a coward! ALL OF YOU! If you are going to cast stones at people, do it using your own name and consider the parable that phrase comes from: who is without flaws? Who doesn’t make mistakes? Let the system deal with this family’s issues, don’t attempt to use it to score cheap points, while hiding who you really are, COWARDS!

      • not a hypocrite

        You seem extremely volatile and unstable. Perhaps you will be the next one in the headlines.

        • Frank Parady

          No matter what happens, YOU will always be a filthy troll and a gutless coward!

          • not a hypocrite

            Who would want you stalking them? You are a viscous human being. Stop embarrassing our town and go away.

          • Frank Parady

            Your pathetic, cowardly behavior is the REAL embarrassment and disgrace for our town! I ain’t goin’ nowhere!

          • not a hypocrite

            Thank you for proving my point about you and your cadre.

  • Where Is Your Child?

    He spends more time online writing letters, picking through campaign finances, conspiracies and endorsing bad candidates than he does watching his child! I feel sorry for the child, hopefully they will find a more appropriate home!

  • Yemm Endorsed

    I’d like to hear from all those candidates that Tom Yemm had over his house and has endorsed, Stephanie Philips, Sandra Zalik, Mark Scheck, Greg Cann, Mitzi Antezzo, Tina Manus, Scott Farrington-Posner, John Rich, Indiana Susana, Joe Paul, Steve Raguskus, Mike Sullivan Barabara Heimlich and Mark Juliano. Do you still accept his endorsement and defend him?

    • Mark Scheck

      I wasn’t endorsed by For Stratford or Tom Yemm. I would advise before you write things, that you don’t have all the facts.

      • Yemm Endorsed

        You attended his picnic and he did endorse you over the eventual winner. You got your butt kicked in the primary and now you try to distance yourself from your friend Tom? Next time you attend his picnics you should think twice.

        • Reference the Letter

          Sorry Marck Scheck, a few weeks back Tom Yemm wrote a letter to the Star mentioning your name as a candidate to chose. If that’s not an endorsemnet then I don’t know what is. You should get your facts straight before you comment. Stop defending Yemm and this egregious crime on a poor child!

          • Mark Scheck

            He wasn’t convicted was he? I think there’s more to the story. I know Tom and he loves his little boy. Again who is this Margo?Lou? Fredette or Chris? or Karen? Use your real name and we can talk.

          • Margo

            You obviously don’t know me if you don’t know that I always post under my own name. Don’t you dare mention my name again.

        • Mark Scheck

          I attend his picnic and that serves as an endorsement? I got my butt kicked because the main line GOP had 6 people making calls all day during the primary. I did pretty good for just myself. How much did you guys spend. I take this is Lou, Fredette or Pia himself 😉

    • Frank Parady

      This event has kicked the rock over and all of you creatures have come scurrying out from the mud! Attempting to fling your foulness at others who had nothing to do with this is classless, clueless and tasteless! Show yourself cowardly troll or be gone!

      • Like it is

        You seem far more concerned with protecting your man yemm than the welfare of a two year old child. The wall of shame for you too.

  • Incomplete Report

    Why wasn’t it mention this wasn’t the first time this happened? That’s what the Stratford Police Department said in a press release?

    • more incomplete report

      Yes, read the ct. post account. A serious and chronic problem exists at the Yemm house. And this guy wants to tell us that how to run the town and live our lives!

      • Trevor

        If you believe every thing you read in the Bridgeport/CT Post then you have serious issues. It always has been a Republican newspaper.

        • More incomplete report

          And wtnh, NBC Ct, channel 61, plus the other news Worcester. Only the star is demphasising this incident.

          • Trevor

            We don’t get WTIC-61 here because the useless WNYW-5 told Cablevision not to allow it to be carried in Bridgeport.

          • More incomplete report

            Your missing the point. Google this story and it’s been covered extensively on the local state networks and other media. Tom yemm has no problem telling people that don’t agree with his positions how flawed, dishonest or corrupt they are. If you’re going to pontificate like that you had better not live in a glass house. The story varies with the Stratford star being the least specific of all the coverage. And then this update with the statement from yemm attorney. Seems pretty biased to me. Just taking things at face value. I hope you can appreciate my viewpoints

  • ReportAllTheNews

    Isn’t it funny on how all the R’s in town start up their negative campaign in the last month of the election. In 2015 they issued those slanderous postcards against the candidates that supported NO less than 2 weeks before the election. But what amazes me is the stuff about someone in the ROV office that is never brought up. In fact when Harkins was in Hartford he had all of that stuff squashed by Governor Felon John Rowland.

    • Joker

      I agree, the Big Bad Republicans went to Yemms house and unlocked the door at 6am so the child would wander the streets! Both times! Get a grip!

      • Unbelievable

        Another psycho. I guess when they closed all the big mental institutions all the discharged patients became registered democrats

  • Euphegnia Achim

    Yemm, Posner, Manus, Cann and their ringleader Stephanie Philips are an absolute disgrace to our town. It is a shame. I’m embarrassed to have family over to my house because all they want to do is watch the circus at town council meetings on TV. You lied to residents about the wpca proposal and then raised our taxes through the roof. None of you will survive in November. Fool me once….

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress