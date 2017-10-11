Stratford couple charged with risk of injury to a minor

Update: Yemm and Canfield’s attorney Mark Sherman of Stamford said Wednesday that the couple’s 2-year-old boy got out of their home because of “a mistakenly unlatched back door, which has been fixed.” Sherman added that the boy was returned to his parents after a quick investigation.

“These are dedicated, loving parents who are happy to have their son back home,” Sherman said.

Original story: A Stratford couple is facing risk of injury charges after Stratford Police said their child was found wandering the streets alone early Friday morning. .

Thomas Yemm, 62, and Wendy Canfield, 51, were arrested last Friday and charged with risk of injury to a minor. Police said the couple’s 2-year-old son was found at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 6 by a jogger wandering the streets. Police said the child was taken by a neighbor and kept safe until police responded. Police said neighbors told officers that this was not the first time the child had wandered off.

The child was placed in the care of the state Department of Children and Families.

Yemm and Canfield are scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Oct. 18.