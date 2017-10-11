Stratford Star

Philips offers ‘real vision, real solutions’

By Stratford Star on October 11, 2017 in Letters

To the Editor:

I have made Stratford home for over 37 years. During that time many people have gotten to know me from my volunteer work in several Stratford civic organizations.

I believe my extensive record and dedication to improving our local government demonstrates true community leadership. For example, I fought to stop the fire sale of town assets like the Water Pollution Control Authority plant and being a leading voice on both the funding and construction of the new Stratford High School and Victoria Soto School, to name just a few.

I am so tired of the negativity getting in the way of accomplishing anything.  In this election, I am providing real vision, real solutions, and real change for Stratford.

As a successful Stratford business owner for 25 years, I’ve created full-time jobs and committed to providing part-time jobs for Stratford youth.  I understand how to attract businesses and employment to our town.  I am a strong advocate for keeping taxes low while intelligently funding education, public safety, and infrastructure. Moving forward as mayor I will:

  • Institute transparency (mayoral open-door policy, neighborhood meetings, etc.) while demanding customer service, civility, and responsiveness from all town employees and elected officials
  • Lower taxes through efficiencies, eliminating wasteful expenses, restructuring, structural changes to the Town Attorney office, and public oversight
  • Fund education while demanding 80% of Board of Education budget goes to classrooms
  • Attract innovative businesses to Stratford by hiring a professional economic development office to bring jobs back to Stratford, focusing on small business.
  • Open the Shakespeare Theatre, advocate for Center School to be converted into a small performing cultural arts center and theater with apartments above. Possibly be the new home of Square One Theater.
  • Push the redevelopment of the Army Engine Plant, it’s time to go after the government aggressively.
  • Expand community policing and crime watch; ensure proper maintenance and security of parks and public areas
  • Acquire and convert the Ella Grasso Complex and therapeutic pool to create senior housing that is affordable, and part-time jobs for seniors
  • Bring civility and bipartisan compromise back to Stratford politics to get things done.

Stephanie Philips

Democratic mayoral candidate

  • Dave M

    How would you clean up Town Hall, and Registrar of Voters?

    • Anybody but Laura

      The only way to clean up the ROV is to get Lou voted out. Or better yet, give him a taste of his own medicine and tell the truth about some of the things he and his family has done that the records were deleted by John Rowland while John Harkins was a state representative.

      • Linda P

        Lou wasn’t registrar when Roland was in office? What kind of creeper are you to try and mislead people with Fake News? I never saw so many negative comments about a guy who never comments online. You are all conspiracy theorists. Get lives, go read a book or volunteer for something productive.

    • Dave M.

      And I forgot, how will you also clean up the Recreation Department?

  • Anybody but Stephanie

    Where were you as the Chairman of the Stratford Democrats when your Democrat controlled Council put together a fraudulent budget that devalued our homes?

    • Trevor

      Devalued our homes? Boy you idiots sure come out swinging with the false stories. In the last election Ken Poisson (R-6) campaigned that “Because of the great work of John Harkins, property values in my district fell so there fore that was a reason to raise the mill rate”. Well Mr. Puppet Poisson, my property increase and I made no improvements to it yet my taxes have risen over 10 mills in less than 8 years. At least Stephanie has a plan, Laura is just running around showing up at events to get her picture in the Star. And as for an open door policy, James Miron used to have office hours after 5:00 PM for taxpayers to come in and talk to him. John Harkins never sees people during or after business hours and Laura will be the same. At least Stephanie is trying to make a positive difference in this Town.

      • Tax Free? Just Don’t Pay

        Stephanie’s plan is to increase affordable housing and privatize the garbage pick up for her “boss”. Henry Booze and his buddy who is running for Zoning Stephen Raguskus don’t even own homes. It’s funny how people who don’t pay taxes want to tell people how to spend our money.

      • Fake Numbers

        People like you who give out fake numbers are trolls. Do you buy into your own lies? Since Harkins took office the Mill Rate increased about 2% a year. So no matter how you try to spin it the Mill Rate didn’t go up 10 mills. The statement you made is just untrue. Check the records and you’ll stand corrected. Stop the lies.

      • Shakespeare is the Answer

        I bet you believe Shakespeare is the answer to all the towns problems? When’s the referendum on that architectural eyesore? Stephanie saying she wants to get that up and running just tells me she wants to spend our tax dollars on the Shakespeare Theater. For that alone she lost my vote.

  • FOR Stratford Endorsement

    Does Stephanie still go to Tom Yemms picnics?

    • Frank Parady

      Nothing like a cowardly troll attempting to link Ms. Philips with Mr. Yemm’s issues…

