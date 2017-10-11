Philips offers ‘real vision, real solutions’

I have made Stratford home for over 37 years. During that time many people have gotten to know me from my volunteer work in several Stratford civic organizations.
I believe my extensive record and dedication to improving our local government demonstrates true community leadership. For example, I fought to stop the fire sale of town assets like the Water Pollution Control Authority plant and being a leading voice on both the funding and construction of the new Stratford High School and Victoria Soto School, to name just a few.
I am so tired of the negativity getting in the way of accomplishing anything. In this election, I am providing real vision, real solutions, and real change for Stratford.
As a successful Stratford business owner for 25 years, I’ve created full-time jobs and committed to providing part-time jobs for Stratford youth. I understand how to attract businesses and employment to our town. I am a strong advocate for keeping taxes low while intelligently funding education, public safety, and infrastructure. Moving forward as mayor I will:
- Institute transparency (mayoral open-door policy, neighborhood meetings, etc.) while demanding customer service, civility, and responsiveness from all town employees and elected officials
- Lower taxes through efficiencies, eliminating wasteful expenses, restructuring, structural changes to the Town Attorney office, and public oversight
- Fund education while demanding 80% of Board of Education budget goes to classrooms
- Attract innovative businesses to Stratford by hiring a professional economic development office to bring jobs back to Stratford, focusing on small business.
- Open the Shakespeare Theatre, advocate for Center School to be converted into a small performing cultural arts center and theater with apartments above. Possibly be the new home of Square One Theater.
- Push the redevelopment of the Army Engine Plant, it’s time to go after the government aggressively.
- Expand community policing and crime watch; ensure proper maintenance and security of parks and public areas
- Acquire and convert the Ella Grasso Complex and therapeutic pool to create senior housing that is affordable, and part-time jobs for seniors
- Bring civility and bipartisan compromise back to Stratford politics to get things done.