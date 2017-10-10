Zalik to Council: Do your job

Stratford Star

By Stratford Star on October 10, 2017 in Letters

To the Editor:

I have a question. What is the status of the budget? We are required by law to have an approved budget by the middle of May. Here we are, five months later, and we have no budget. This is irresponsible and unprecedented.

Now granted, it is much more difficult to pass a budget when reasoning minds ask difficult questions, and the powers that be don’t want to or like to answer these questions. It is much more difficult when there is an effort to stop raiding the enterprise funds to balance the budget. It is much more difficult when good people want to end the “this is the way we have always done it” mentality. It is much more difficult when information is not shared freely.

However, there is no excuse for this stalemate. The Town Council was elected to make difficult decisions and to work together for the good of the Town. We are less than a month away from the election. Are these council members going to do their job, or are they going to evade their responsibility and pass it along to the next council? Can they, in good conscience, leave the council without acting?

I applaud the six members who have presented three budgets, and I appreciate their efforts to save the taxpayers from the ever-increasing tax burden. It is time for one of the other four to find some common ground with the majority, and compromise so we can get this done.

Here is another question. Why don’t we have our vehicle tax bills yet? Surely there is some way to send an estimated bill and adjust the final bill once the state gets its act together. Are we expecting the citizens of this town to pay the whole bill once it finally comes out? That could be burdensome for many of the folks.

Town Council – do your job!

Sandra Zalik

Independent mayoral candidate

 

  • Thayer

    Correct we have NO BUDGET and not one of our elected officials or those running for office have dared to bring it up!!!!! So let’s just wait and see what happens!!!! Is that what we are doing???? The board of ed. Should be talking about their budget and possible layoffs!!! The Stae money is NOT coming and taxpayers can not take on the entire burden!!! This town needs answers now and nothing is even being discussed!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Alta Vista

    Sandra Zalik (who has absolutely no hope of besting her Republican rival) thinks we need to be told by her what we already know. While offering… well, absolutely nothing.nnShe simply blames local government for it’s all too obvious failure. We already HAVE this information, Sandra. We already KNOW this is irresponsible and without precedent.nnHow would Ms. Zalik resolve this situation, were she the Mayor? nnNo clue. Not even a HINT of an idea. What a brilliant campaign she’s running, folks. Things stink, says Sandra, vote for me. They’ll still stink, but I’ll be set for the next four years with my six-figure salary.nnIn her next letter Sandra Zalik will reveal the astonishing truth behind the wetness of water and her prediction that the sun will rise tomorrow in the East. Prepare to be amazed!

  • Kenny

    Do Kevin Kelly and his friends know about the Town of Stratford having no budget?nThey were at town hall today

