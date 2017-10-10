Zalik to Council: Do your job

I have a question. What is the status of the budget? We are required by law to have an approved budget by the middle of May. Here we are, five months later, and we have no budget. This is irresponsible and unprecedented.
Now granted, it is much more difficult to pass a budget when reasoning minds ask difficult questions, and the powers that be don’t want to or like to answer these questions. It is much more difficult when there is an effort to stop raiding the enterprise funds to balance the budget. It is much more difficult when good people want to end the “this is the way we have always done it” mentality. It is much more difficult when information is not shared freely.
However, there is no excuse for this stalemate. The Town Council was elected to make difficult decisions and to work together for the good of the Town. We are less than a month away from the election. Are these council members going to do their job, or are they going to evade their responsibility and pass it along to the next council? Can they, in good conscience, leave the council without acting?
I applaud the six members who have presented three budgets, and I appreciate their efforts to save the taxpayers from the ever-increasing tax burden. It is time for one of the other four to find some common ground with the majority, and compromise so we can get this done.
Here is another question. Why don’t we have our vehicle tax bills yet? Surely there is some way to send an estimated bill and adjust the final bill once the state gets its act together. Are we expecting the citizens of this town to pay the whole bill once it finally comes out? That could be burdensome for many of the folks.
Town Council – do your job!
Sandra Zalik
Independent mayoral candidate