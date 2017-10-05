Stratford Star

Dempsey back in Council race — as a Republican

By Melvin Mason on October 5, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 2 Comments

John Dempsey will be on the Election Day ballot to run for the 5th District Town Council seat after all.

John Dempsey

John Dempsey

However, the former Town Councilman will appear as a Republican.

Dempsey was named this week as the GOP’s endorsed candidate for the 5th District seat. He takes over for previous endorsed candidate Kevin Conlan, who withdrew from the race. Conlan said he will “will not have the committed time necessary to serve my district adequately” due to family and “increased civic and business obligations.”

Dempsey will again face off with incumbent 5th District Councilman Greg Cann, who beat Dempsey in a Democratic primary on Sept. 12. Cann also beat Dempsey last October in a special election to replace Rep. Joe Gresko.  

 

Related posts:

  1. Joe Paul says he can reduce town's costs
  2. Turnout light for primaries
  3. November prequel
  4. Republican McGorty trounces Democrat Liscinsky for Miller's seat

Previous Post Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum: New exhibits make you think Next Post Donate soccer balls to benefit Kick for Nick Foundation
About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Linda

    Well just call him “Flip/Flop John”. So this guy runs against Greg Cann twice, each with a different party. Lou really has something up his sleeve.

  • Patricia Clark Sperling

    What a joke!

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress