Dempsey back in Council race — as a Republican

John Dempsey will be on the Election Day ballot to run for the 5th District Town Council seat after all.

However, the former Town Councilman will appear as a Republican.

Dempsey was named this week as the GOP’s endorsed candidate for the 5th District seat. He takes over for previous endorsed candidate Kevin Conlan, who withdrew from the race. Conlan said he will “will not have the committed time necessary to serve my district adequately” due to family and “increased civic and business obligations.”

Dempsey will again face off with incumbent 5th District Councilman Greg Cann, who beat Dempsey in a Democratic primary on Sept. 12. Cann also beat Dempsey last October in a special election to replace Rep. Joe Gresko.