Heffern seeks your vote

To the Editor:

My name is Christina Heffern and I am running as the Democratic candidate for Town Council in District 2. I have lived in Stratford all of my life, and am a graduate of Wilcoxson Elementary School, Wooster Middle School, and Stratford High School. Throughout my years, I have been involved in a number of organizations with in Stratford, including the Wilcoxson Girl Scout Troop 37012, participating in Stratford Recreation sports and summer camps every year, and working as a camp counselor at the YMCA. These are the organizations have helped to shape me into the person that I am today.

I earned my bachelor’s degree  from Quinnipiac University with a degree in psychology, with a concentration on industrial organizational studies. During my time at Quinnipiac, I developed a passion for women’s issues and gender equality. My involvement in the club Women in Support of Humanity during my time as an undergraduate has lead me to become a leader within my community, and has shown me the rewards of working to positively impact an individual’s life.

As a recent graduate, and a former student of the Stratford public school system, I have a strong interest in education system within our town, and will work to make sure that every student receives a quality education that will prepare them for their future.

As the councilwoman for District 2 I will make sure that I am held accountable by my constituents and that my door is always open to hear their concerns.

I understand and value the responsibilities of a councilwoman, on Election Day please vote for Christina Heffern for District 2 Council.

Christina Heffern

2nd District Town Council candidate

  • Greg Cann

    This is a candidate that knows how to study, and apply learning to solve problems and implement solutions. Stratford’s ongoing success is dependent upon our young adults to participate, help engineer its future, design & construct its economic development. I thank Christina for stepping up to represent our town and help drive it towards a successful & prosperous tomorrow.

  • Amy Doherty Wiltsie

    Christina, nIt is awesome to see a local alum stepping up for our town, and I sincerely hope many more young people do the same in the near future. nHowever, Stratford is in such a time of crisis, and there is so much more happening. While your experience as a student and commitment to education is valuable, and appreciated, there is SO much more required in this position and I hope you take the time to touch upon them. nAs a new graduate and young professional, are you versed in the crisis of our economic development, property values and taxes, a local opioid crisis, diminishing social programs, increasing crime and matters of public safety? Do you know the history of our parks and communities and able to improve their upkeep? Can you be a fair and rational voice at the table when creating budgets and managing the demands of all of these needs? Can you work effectively as a person in a bi partisan fashion, to make the changes we need? nCan you be an effective leader for all of generations in town? Because none of them can afford to be ignored or silenced!!!nAre you able and capable of leading our town into a vibrant future for my three children? As a D2 resident, who is active in many facets of social needs and non profit management and development, a parent active in many schools, and a seasoned voter who votes for a person and not necessarily a party, I need more from our local representative.

  • I<3AndyCohen

    Not to take away from her – I applaud that she is interested. My vote requires that someone be a homeowner with property taxes and a mortgage, preferably with mouths to feed and minds to educate. Life experience is for me, a minimum requirement. Not a resume that includes involvement with recreation activities at Stratford Parks and Rec and the Girl Scouts and camp counselor at the YMCA. To foster more involvement and to help younger folks get up to speed, perhaps there could be a junior council where younger citizens interested in town politics are able to shadow a current council member. Just a thought. But I need someone in that seat who understands the feeling of opening the mortgage bill, the weight of the mill rate every July and January, the pull of parenting and providing. By the way, my name is Devney Worsdale, D2 resident (my handle for commenting doesn’t show my name and I believe it is important that comments made here are not made under fake names).

