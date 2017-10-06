Heffern seeks your vote

My name is Christina Heffern and I am running as the Democratic candidate for Town Council in District 2. I have lived in Stratford all of my life, and am a graduate of Wilcoxson Elementary School, Wooster Middle School, and Stratford High School. Throughout my years, I have been involved in a number of organizations with in Stratford, including the Wilcoxson Girl Scout Troop 37012, participating in Stratford Recreation sports and summer camps every year, and working as a camp counselor at the YMCA. These are the organizations have helped to shape me into the person that I am today.
I earned my bachelor’s degree from Quinnipiac University with a degree in psychology, with a concentration on industrial organizational studies. During my time at Quinnipiac, I developed a passion for women’s issues and gender equality. My involvement in the club Women in Support of Humanity during my time as an undergraduate has lead me to become a leader within my community, and has shown me the rewards of working to positively impact an individual’s life.
As a recent graduate, and a former student of the Stratford public school system, I have a strong interest in education system within our town, and will work to make sure that every student receives a quality education that will prepare them for their future.
As the councilwoman for District 2 I will make sure that I am held accountable by my constituents and that my door is always open to hear their concerns.
I understand and value the responsibilities of a councilwoman, on Election Day please vote for Christina Heffern for District 2 Council.