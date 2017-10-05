Don’t vote for the ‘wall of shame’

Two years ago, an overwhelming majority of Stratford voters came out and resoundingly defeated an attempt by Mayor John Harkins and his friends to cover up financial mismanagement of Town Hall by selling off Stratford’s major asset, its Water Pollution Control Authority sewer system. Remember how great that felt, to find your voice and to exercise your right to say no?
Well, they’re back. That’s correct: one look at the list of candidates running for office shows just how important it is to pay attention to details: follow the votes and (of course) follow the money. Let’s see which candidates were part of the “sell it to New Haven” crowd, either by public vote or public campaign contribution ($) to the “Vote Yes, Pay Less” PAC, effectively supporting increasing sewer rates until they were stopped by hero Councilwoman Mitzi Antezzo. Ten of them are listed here by the name of the office sought this Nov. 7:
Mayor: Laura Hoydick ($150 conjoint with husband Paul);
Council: Christopher Pia ($500);
Council: Ken Poisson (Council vote);
Council: Jim Connor (Council vote & $75);
Council: Bill O’Brien ($25);
Planning: Dan Senft (Planning Commission vote):
Zoning Board of Appeals: Casmir Mizera ($75);
Zoning Board of Appeals: Dave Fuller ($250);
Zoning: Chris Silhavey (Planning Commission vote & $75);
Zoning: Mike Henrick ($100);
Zoning: Rich Fredette ($250 – received for “lawn sign distribution”)
Now, there could be a few errors, including a few names missing from this list, with the supporters hiding behind corporate contributions or spouses. But you get the idea: 2015 was a perfect storm and now the same people who were soundly rebuked by taxpayers then are coming around for another helping of “friends and family.” Or perhaps they are just regular people, who happen to believe that supporting whatever senior party leadership decides for them in the back room is what they are supposed to do. You can set them straight by voting for their opponents, who to be sure should be asked their views on the WPCA sale.
Bottom line: do not vote for any of the names on this wall of shame; you can do better.