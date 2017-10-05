Stratford Star

Don’t vote for the ‘wall of shame’

By Stratford Star on October 5, 2017 in Letters · 6 Comments

To the Editor:

Two years ago, an overwhelming majority of Stratford voters came out and resoundingly defeated an attempt by Mayor John Harkins and his friends to cover up financial mismanagement of Town Hall by selling off Stratford’s major asset, its Water Pollution Control Authority sewer system. Remember how great that felt, to find your voice and to exercise your right to say no?

Well, they’re back. That’s correct: one look at the list of candidates running for office shows just how important it is to pay attention to details: follow the votes and (of course) follow the money. Let’s see which candidates were part of the “sell it to New Haven” crowd, either by public vote or public campaign contribution ($) to the “Vote Yes, Pay Less” PAC, effectively supporting increasing sewer rates until they were stopped by hero Councilwoman Mitzi Antezzo. Ten of them are listed here by the name of the office sought this Nov. 7:

Mayor: Laura Hoydick ($150 conjoint with husband Paul);

Council: Christopher Pia ($500);

Council: Ken Poisson (Council vote);

Council: Jim Connor (Council vote & $75);

Council: Bill O’Brien ($25);

Planning: Dan Senft (Planning Commission vote):

Zoning Board of Appeals: Casmir Mizera ($75);

Zoning Board of Appeals: Dave Fuller ($250);

Zoning: Chris Silhavey (Planning Commission vote & $75);

Zoning: Mike Henrick ($100);

Zoning: Rich Fredette ($250 – received for “lawn sign distribution”)

Now, there could be a few errors, including a few names missing from this list, with the supporters hiding behind corporate contributions or spouses. But you get the idea: 2015 was a perfect storm and now the same people who were soundly rebuked by taxpayers then are coming around for another helping of “friends and family.” Or perhaps they are just regular people, who happen to believe that supporting whatever senior party leadership decides for them in the back room is what they are supposed to do. You can set them straight by voting for their opponents, who to be sure should be asked their views on the WPCA sale.

Bottom line: do not vote for any of the names on this wall of shame; you can do better.

Tom Yemm

  • Thayer

    This town is in quite a mess and Hoydik and this crew will continue the downturn!!!! Increased taxes, same old BOE and same old Economic Development Dept. Just how corrupt can our town get, I haven’t heard s**t about what we are going to do about our budget and the Funding we are not getting from the state!!!!! Hoydik will destroy this town!!! Our options are dreadful!!!!!nWHEN WE NEED LEADERSHIP AND VISION THIS IS WHAT WE GET!!!!!! nnI DON’T WANT TO SEE WHAT STRATFORD WILL LOOK LIKE 10 YEARS FROM NOW!!!!!

    • Trevor

      10 years from now Laura will still be in the mayors seat and taxes will be 50+ mills. People in this town are stupid.

  • Alta Vista

    Thank you, Mr. Yemm very much for this important information. nnI suggest everyone reading this either save the text of Mr. Yemm’s letter or bookmark this page. Please refer to it a month from now, before you cast your ballot. Make this a change election, not a stay the course election.

  • Harold Watson

    Here’s from my master list of SGA-WPCA VOTE NO on the SALE referendum workers who are now current candidates (and/or currently in office): Mitzi Antezzo, Rick Brown. Greg (& I) Cann, Barbara Heimlich, Mark Juliano, Wali Kadeem, Tina Manus, Rick Marcone, Ed Monroe, Pat Patusky, Stephanie Philips, Steve Raguskus, Ann Scala, James Vigliotti, Harold Watson, and Phil Young. All collected signatures and were active organizers, leaders or participants. (plus 161 other bipartisan participants) They did NOT fund the other side like Laura Hoydick did after our then elected officials caused voters to have to raise $28K to pay our legal bills to ensure our rights for a referendum vote. (See the Vote Yes Pay Less SEEC donation filings and the Vote NO SEEC donation filings.) Vote for a better future Tuesday, November 7th.

    • Bill

      Where would New Haven get the money to pay us? I think I know the answer. Thank you, I thought sonFortunately you were the brains along with a few others who gained the knowledge to stop it. Now how do we get you and the others to lower the taxes since our outgoing elected officials couldn’t get the job done. Can we sell town hall for a cool few million?

    • Trevor

      Do you know if the list is up to date or is it old? So Rich Fredette got paid to put those signs up all over The Dock Shopping Center?

